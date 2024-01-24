GBP/USD Price Analysis: Improves to near 1.2700 followed by the monthly high

Share:

GBP/USD maintains its position below the psychological barrier of 1.2700.

A break above the 1.2750 major level could lead the pair to revisit the monthly high at 1.2785.

The pair could find a support zone around the 1.2650 major level and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2648.

Technical analysis suggests a lack of a strong directional bias in the pair.

GBP/USD recovers its recent gains, trading higher near 1.2690 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The psychological level at 1.2700 appears as the immediate resistance followed by the weekly high of 1.2747 aligned with the major barrier at 1.2750. A breakthrough above the major barrier could influence the GBP/USD pair to revisit the monthly high at 1.2785 followed by the psychological level at 1.2800.

On the downside, the GBP/USD pair could find support at the major level 1.2650 aligned with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2648. A break below the latter could lead the pair to test the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2632 before the psychological support at 1.2600 level. If the pair moves below the psychological support, it could approach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2532.

In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a lagging indicator, provides further nuanced information. The fact that the MACD line is above the centerline is considered a bullish signal, suggesting the potential for upward momentum. However, caution is warranted as the MACD line is below the signal line. This could indicate a degree of hesitation or uncertainty among investors, and it suggests that the bullish momentum may not be confirmed.

The technical analysis of the GBP/USD pair shows insights from key indicators. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) positioned at a value of 50 signifies a neutral point, indicating a balance between buying and selling pressure. This suggests a lack of a strong directional bias in the market at this moment. Given these mixed signals, traders may exercise caution and wait for additional confirmation before making aggressive bets on the GBP/USD pair.

GBP/USD: Daily Chart