GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds position below the major level of 1.2650

On the downside, the GBP/USD pair may test the psychological support level of 1.2600. If this level is breached, it could prompt the pair to revisit March’s low at 1.2575, followed by the significant level of 1.2550.

The technical analysis of the GBP/USD pair shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below 50. This indicates a bearish trend for the GBP/USD pair. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a lagging indicator, suggests a bearish confirmation for the pair. The MACD line is situated below the centerline but shows divergence below the signal line.

A breakthrough above the latter could exert upward support for the GBP/USD pair to test the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2681. Should the pair surpass these levels, it may approach the psychological barrier of the 1.2700 level.

GBP/USD attempts to continue gaining ground, advancing to near 1.2640 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair could meet the immediate resistance at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and a major level at 1.2650.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.