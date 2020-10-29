GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds one-month ascending trendline

GBP/USD holds trendline rising from Sept. 23 lows.

Indicators, howver, are yet to adopt a bull bias.

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2994, having hit a low of 1.2916 Wednesday.

The daily chart shows the bulls managed to defend the ascending trendline connecting Sept. 23 and Oct. 16 lows on Wednesday despite the coronavirus-induced risk aversion and increased haven demand for the dollar.

However, it is still early to call a bullish revival. That's because both the 14-day relative strength index is biased neutral at 50, while the MACD histogram is looking to crossover into a bearish territory below zero.

Besides, the pair is yet to clear Wednesday's high of 1.3064. A close above would validate the bullish trendline's defense and confirm a reversal higher, exposing the Oct. 21 high of 1.3177.

Alternatively, acceptance below Wednesday's low of 1.2916 would shift the focus to the 200-day simple moving average at 1.2706.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels