- The Rising Wedge formation is advocating for pound bulls going forward.
- A progressive range shift move by the RSI (14) adds to the upside filters.
- The cable bulls are facing resistance at 200-EMA.
The GBP/USD pair has displayed volatility contraction in the early trade after failing to sustain above its Initial Balance. The cable is oscillating in a range of 1.2514-1.2549 in the Asian session and is expected to trade lackluster as it has failed multiple times while attempting a break above 1.2550 from Tuesday.
A Rising Wedge chart formation on a four-hour scale is underpinning the pound bulls for now. The upper boundary of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from 1.2400 while the lower boundary is plotted from March 13 low at 1.2155.
A progressive range shift move by the momentum oscillator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is displaying a strong upside for the asset. The pair has comfortably shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
The asset is facing barricades at the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is trading at 1.2600. While an establishment above 50-EMA, which is hovering around 1.2465 confirms short-term bullish momentum.
Should the asset displays a pullback move to near 50-EMA at 1.2465, a responsive buying action will drive the asset towards Monday’s high at 1.2601. An occurrence of the same will further push the asset towards April 25 low at 1.2698.
Alternatively, a slippage below May 19 low at 1.2330 will drag the asset to near March 6 low at 1.2261, followed by March 13 low at 1.2155.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2542
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2425
|Daily SMA50
|1.2809
|Daily SMA100
|1.3137
|Daily SMA200
|1.3349
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2525
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2217
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.252
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2407
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2723
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
