GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with three-week lows, around 1.3785-80 area

- GBP/USD witnessed heavy selling on Tuesday and slipped back below the 1.3800 mark.
- Descending triangle breakdown and the formation of double-top favours bearish traders.
- A sustained move beyond the 1.3875-80 resistance is needed to negate the bearish bias.
The GBP/USD pair extended the previous day's pullback from the 1.3875-80 resistance zone and witnessed some selling for the second consecutive day. The downward momentum dragged the pair to three-week lows, around the 1.3785 region during the first half of the European session.
Looking at the technical picture, the recent pullback from the vicinity of the 1.4000 psychological mark constituted the formation of a bearish double-top on the daily chart. This, along with the overnight rejection near a descending triangle support breakpoint, supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory and add credence to the near-term negative outlook for the GBP/USD pair. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 1.3730-25 intermediate support zone, en-route the 1.3700 mark, remains a distinct possibility.
Some follow-through selling below the 1.3675 horizontal level will turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the downfall towards the 1.3625 region. This is closely followed by the 1.3600 mark and multi-month lows, around the 1.3570 region touched on July 20, which if broken will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt beyond the 1.3800 mark might confront stiff resistance and meet with some fresh supply near the 1.3840-50 region. This, in turn, should continue to cap the GBP/USD pair near the 1.3875-80 strong barrier, which if cleared might negate the near-term negative bias.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3798
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.3844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3882
|Daily SMA100
|1.3928
|Daily SMA200
|1.3782
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3879
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3828
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3859
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3822
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3771
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3873
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3901
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1750 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has remained under pressure amid the broad risk-off market mood. Investors fear early Fed tapering, China's techlash and the Delta covid variant. US Retail Sales are set to show moderation in July.
GBP/USD bears push pair toward 1.38, dismissing upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38, down on the day. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Nevertheless, the dollar continues benefiting from safe-haven flows ahead of a speech by the Fed's Powell.
XAU/USD eyes $1,800 ahead of US Retail Sales/Powell’s speech
Gold seesaws around the key SMA hurdle after a four-day recovery. US dollar cheers safe-haven bid despite unchanged Treasury yields. Covid, geopolitics and central banks are all against the optimists.
Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.