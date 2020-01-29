GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirting with trend-line support, around 1.3000 mark

- GBP/USD remains depressed for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The technical set-up might have already shifted in favour of bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair edged lower through the early North-American session on Wednesday, with bulls now eyeing some follow-through weakness below the key 1.30 psychological mark.
The pair is now flirting with an important support marked by 2-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line, which if broken will set the stage for an extension of the recent bearish trajectory.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias, which supports prospects for an eventual break below the mentioned trend-line and further weakness.
Some follow-through weakness below the overnight swing low, around the 1.2975 region, will reaffirm the bearish bias and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2955-50 area.
The latter coincides with monthly swing lows and hence, some follow-through selling will set the stage for a slide towards challenging 100-day SMA support, or sub-1.2900 levels.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might confront some fresh supply near the 1.3030-35 region, above which the pair could head towards the 1.3070-75 horizontal barrier.
Sustained strength beyond the mentioned hurdles might prompt some follow-through short-covering move and lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.3100 round-figure mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2999
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3078
|Daily SMA50
|1.306
|Daily SMA100
|1.2853
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3066
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2974
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3175
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2882
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3158
