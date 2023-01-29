GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds resistance around 1.2400 amid Fed-BoE policy-inspired volatility

- GBP/USD has dropped after facing barricades around 1.2400 despite the upbeat market mood.
- Volatility to remain squeezed ahead of the Fed-BoE interest rate policy.
- An oscillation by the RSI (14) in the 40.00-60.00 range indicates a consolidation head.
The GBP/USD pair has sensed selling interest near the round-level resistance of 1.2400 in early Asia after a gradual upside move. The cable is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are shifting their focus toward the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) this week.
Meanwhile, the risk appetite of the market participants has been improved after a decline in the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index (Dec), which signified that the overall demand is softening along with inflationary pressures. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is continuously declining from its capped upside around 101.80.
On an hourly scale, GBP/USD is auctioning in an Ascending Triangle chart pattern, which indicates a slippage in volatility. The rationale behind the volatility contraction should be the monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoE this week. The upward-sloping trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted from January 24 low at 1.2263 while the horizontal resistance is placed from January 24 high around 1.2414.
The 20- period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2382 is overlapping the cable, which indicates consolidation ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates an absence of a potential trigger for a decisive move.
Should the Cable break above the seven-month high of 1.2448 decisively, Pound Sterling bulls will drive the asset towards the psychological resistance of 1.2500 and the June 7 high around 1.2600.
The Cable will display a sheer downside if it drops below Monday’s low at 1.2171 as it will drag the major toward January 11 low at 1.2100 followed by the psychological support at 1.2000.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2388
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2391
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2226
|Daily SMA50
|1.2163
|Daily SMA100
|1.1766
|Daily SMA200
|1.1963
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2419
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2346
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2448
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2263
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2374
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2312
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2459
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2498
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Inside day Friday opens risk of a lower close on Monday, 0.7050 eyed
AUD/USD was the best performer for the G7 last week and Aussie bulls could be trapped up high for the week ahead which holds a number of key data events. The following illustrates a bearish bias for the initial balance of the week, Monday with 0.7050 eyed.
EUR/USD faces fragile barricades below 1.0900 ahead of German GDP data
The EUR/USD pair is struggling to extend its recovery move above the immediate resistance of 1.0870 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair delivered a rebound move from the previous week’s low around 1.0840 amid a restricted upside in the US Dollar index (DXY).
Gold bears await Federal Reserve decision, United States Non-farm Payrolls
Gold price holds lower ground near $1,925 after posting an indecisive weekly closing as the metal traders await the key United States data and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision. Also important will be central bank meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB), Purchasing Managers’ Indexes data and the US employment numbers for January.
Hedera missed the opportunity to reach that target before the fade kicked in
Hedera (HBAR) price has been shooting for the starts but looks to be dropping like a stone now. Just like Icarus, who flew too close to the sun, this time, Hedera came just not close enough to the projected price target for this rally.
Central bank fest as dollar continues its decline
The focus this week is the Federal Reserve meeting, the Bank of England rate decision and Monetary Policy Report and the ECB meeting. This troika of central bank decisions could set the tone for the rest of the year: the Federal Reserve passing the baton of global leader when it comes to tightening monetary policy.