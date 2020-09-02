GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends recovery from 50-bar EMA to pierce 1.3350

- GBP/USD fails to stretch Wednesday’s losses while keeping bounces off 1.3283.
- A one-week-old support line regains its important, suggests further upside.
- August 19 tops, key Fibonacci retracements add to the support.
GBP/USD remains on the front-foot around 1.3353 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable snapped a three-day winning streak the previous day but break 50-bar EMA support. The following pullback puts the quote back above an ascending trend line from August 25, which in turn favors the further upside as RSI conditions are also normal.
As a result, 1.3400 becomes the immediate level to watch during the pair’s further upside ahead of the yearly high near 1.3485.
However, the bulls will have to cross the previous year’s peak surrounding 1.3515 to justify their additional strength towards targeting a move beyond 1.3600 round-figures.
Alternatively, multiple highs marked on August 19 around 1.3265 act as additional support below the immediate trend line and 50-bar EMA, respectively near 1.3340 and 1.3280.
Furthermore, 50% and 60% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s run-up from August 04, close to 1.3230 and 1.3170 in that order, offer extra filters to the downside.
GBP/USD four hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3352
|Today Daily Change
|-32 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.3384
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3155
|Daily SMA50
|1.2858
|Daily SMA100
|1.264
|Daily SMA200
|1.2734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3482
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3356
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3357
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3282
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3459
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3585
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
