GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends recovery from 50-bar EMA to pierce 1.3350

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD fails to stretch Wednesday’s losses while keeping bounces off 1.3283.
  • A one-week-old support line regains its important, suggests further upside.
  • August 19 tops, key Fibonacci retracements add to the support.

GBP/USD remains on the front-foot around 1.3353 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable snapped a three-day winning streak the previous day but break 50-bar EMA support. The following pullback puts the quote back above an ascending trend line from August 25, which in turn favors the further upside as RSI conditions are also normal.

As a result, 1.3400 becomes the immediate level to watch during the pair’s further upside ahead of the yearly high near 1.3485.

However, the bulls will have to cross the previous year’s peak surrounding 1.3515 to justify their additional strength towards targeting a move beyond 1.3600 round-figures.

Alternatively, multiple highs marked on August 19 around 1.3265 act as additional support below the immediate trend line and 50-bar EMA, respectively near 1.3340 and 1.3280.

Furthermore, 50% and 60% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s run-up from August 04, close to 1.3230 and 1.3170 in that order, offer extra filters to the downside.

GBP/USD four hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3352
Today Daily Change -32 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 1.3384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3155
Daily SMA50 1.2858
Daily SMA100 1.264
Daily SMA200 1.2734
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3482
Previous Daily Low 1.3356
Previous Weekly High 1.3357
Previous Weekly Low 1.3054
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3404
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3282
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3459
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3534
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3585

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates above 0.7300 as gains in equities battle US dollar strength

AUD/USD consolidates above 0.7300 as gains in equities battle US dollar strength

AUD/USD keeps pullback from weekly lows, manages to stay beyond 2019 top despite heavy declines. The Aussie economy officially enters recession as GDP marked record contraction on QoQ. US dollar index recovers for two days despite downbeat ADP report challenging the bulls.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY recovered 106.00 but lacks bullish momentum

USD/JPY recovered 106.00 but lacks bullish momentum

Increased demand for the greenback helped USD/JPY to close in the red, although weaker US Treasury yields capped the advance.

USD/JPY News

Gold keeps losses below 21-day SMA to attack $1,940

Gold keeps losses below 21-day SMA to attack $1,940

Gold fails to keep the bounces off Wednesday’s low of $1,932.73, drops for the second day in a row. The yellow metal marked the biggest losses since August 19 the previous day as the US dollar index (DXY) rose for the second day.

Gold News

WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00

WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00

WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.

Oil News

EUR, AUD tumble sharply on US Dollar gains

EUR, AUD tumble sharply on US Dollar gains

The record breaking moves in the S&P 500 has drawn investors into US assets and in turn the USD. The dollar extended its gains against all of the major currencies on Wed with euro and the AUD experiencing the steepest declines. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures