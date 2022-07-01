- GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, looks set to refresh fortnight bottom.
- One-week-old resistance line restricts short-term advances, immediate support line on RSI tests bears targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement support.
- 200-HMA acts as the tough nut to crack for the bulls.
GBP/USD reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback from a two-week low, refreshing intraday bottom around 1.2150 during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Cable pair extends the previous day’s pullback from a one-week-long resistance line, at 1.2180 by the press time.
The bearish bias also gains momentum due to the RSI (14) pullback from the oversold territory.
However, a two-day-long support line on the RSI (14) may challenge the GBP/USD pair’s further downside targeting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June 14-16 upside, near 1.2110. Also acting as the downside filter is the 1.2100 threshold.
Meanwhile, recovery remains elusive until the quote stays below the aforementioned resistance line of around 1.2180.
Even if the GBP/USD pair rises past 1.2180, it needs to cross the 200-HMA hurdle surrounding 1.2235 to recall the buyers.
Following that, a run-up towards the 1.2330 resistance level and the mid-June swing high near 1.2410 appears more likely.
Overall, GBP/USD is likely to remain pressured unless crossing the 1.2235.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2149
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.2177
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2297
|Daily SMA50
|1.2414
|Daily SMA100
|1.2817
|Daily SMA200
|1.3162
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2188
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2117
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
