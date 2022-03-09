GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dribbles inside weekly range around 1.3100

- GBP/USD prints the first daily gains in four, bounces off 16-month low.
- Multiple hurdles to the north challenge the pair’s further recovery amid sluggish Momentum line.
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3120 as the quote snaps a three-day downtrend heading into Wednesday’s London open.
However, an immediate rectangle formation joins sluggish Momentum to restrict the quote’s further upside around 1.3145.
Even if the quote manages to cross the 1.3145, the 100-HMA and the previous support from late February will challenge the cable pair’s further upside respectively around 1.3225 and 1.3270.
It’s worth noting that a downward sloping trend line from February 23 and the 200-HMA, close to 1.3285 and 1.3300 in that order, will act as the last defenses for the GBP/USD bears.
On the contrary, the quote’s fresh declines will need to conquer the aforementioned rectangle’s support line, near 1.3080.
Following that, a south-run towards the 1.3000 and then to November 2020 bottom surrounding 1.2850 will be in focus.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.312
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3449
|Daily SMA50
|1.3509
|Daily SMA100
|1.3473
|Daily SMA200
|1.3642
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3082
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3106
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3011
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD floats above 1.0900 as bulls and bears jostle over Ukraine crisis, inflation fears
EUR/USD fades the previous day’s rebound from 22-month low, sidelined of late. Softer yields, cautious optimism weigh on DXY as markets await Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey. Fears of more economic hardships for the bloc, higher inflation keep EUR bears hopeful.
GBP/USD dribbles inside weekly range around 1.3100
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3120 as the quote snaps a three-day downtrend heading into Wednesday’s London open. However, an immediate rectangle formation joins sluggish Momentum to restrict the quote’s further upside around 1.3145.
Gold remains on track to retest record highs at $2,075 Premium
Gold buyers take their time to recapture $2,075 – key hurdle. Rising oil prices, stagflation fears keep gold price supported. Pennant breakout on gold’s hourly chart points to further upside.
Dogecoin price has one chance of recovering upon breaking $0.16
Dogecoin price shows no signs of stalling the downswing that has been ongoing since its all-time high in May 2021. The resulting crash seems to be reaching for a fair value gap (FVG), adding credence to this incoming downswing.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
It is becoming very difficult to predict the market direction due to the Russia-Ukraine war. What strategy can I adopt during this period? This question from a user is relevant to many. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.