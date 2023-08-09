GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable grinds within weekly triangle above 1.2700, focus on US CPI, UK GDP

- GBP/USD remains on the back foot inside one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
- Sustained trading below 50-SMA, short-term bearish trend channel and steady RSI lure Cable sellers.
- Pound Sterling bulls need upside break of 1.2785, backed by softer US inflation, firmer UK Q2 GDP, to retake control.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2720 while portraying the pre-data anxiety on early Thursday, after declining in the last two consecutive days.
Apart from the cautious mood ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, the preliminary readings of the UK’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Cable pair also justifies an absence of major data/events during the Asian session. With this, the Pound Sterling stays within a one-week-old symmetrical triangle, currently between 1.2700 and 1.2785.
Also read: GBP/USD slumps below 50-DMA ahead of US inflation, UK’s GDP figures
Even if the aforementioned catalysts restrict the GBP/USD pair’s immediate moves, the quote’s sustained trading below the 50-SMA, as well as within a three-week-old bearish channel, joins the steady RSI (14) to keep sellers hopeful.
However, a clear break of 1.2700 becomes necessary for the Cable bears to visit June’s bottom of around 1.2590.
Following that, the stated channel’s bottom line, close to 1.2550 at the latest, could challenge the Pound Sterling sellers.
Meanwhile, the 50-SMA surrounding 1.2760 restricts the immediate upside of the GBP/USD pair ahead of the 1.2780-85 resistance confluence including the top lines of the stated triangle and the channel.
In a case where the GBP/USD manages to cross the 1.2785 hurdle, the odds of witnessing a rally towards the late July swing high of around 1.3000 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.272
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2881
|Daily SMA50
|1.2751
|Daily SMA100
|1.2596
|Daily SMA200
|1.233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2873
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2621
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2795
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2842
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2898
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed below 0.6550 ahead of Australia/US inflation clues
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in two months, marked earlier in the week, as markets brace for the all-important Australia and US inflation clues. The Aussie pair licks its wounds near 0.6530 after declining in the last two consecutive days to refresh the 10-week low.
EUR/USD remains defensive above 1.0950, ECB Economic Bulletin, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD aptly portrays the pre-data anxiety as it seesaws around 1.0975-80 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, struggling to extend the previous day’s corrective bounce from the weekly low. The Euro pair justifies the mixed catalysts surrounding the US and Eurozone.
Gold renews monthly low above $1,900, poking key support as US inflation looms
Gold price refreshes the lowest level in a month as it drops to $1,914 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The precious metal fails to cheer positive news from China, as well as a retreat in the US Dollar ahead of the United States inflation data.
China and Russia express varied opinions on CBDCs while Aptos collaborates with Microsoft for digital payments
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) have become mainstream in the cryptocurrency realm, as countries transition to digital currencies. These assets are issued by the central banks of individual governments as they look for cryptocurrency alternatives with fixed values and hence less risk-prone.
Deflation in China but we shouldn't expect much of a response
Stock markets bounced back a little on Wednesday in what has been a relatively slow news day, with investors probably already having one eye on today's US inflation report.