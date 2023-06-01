GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bulls run out of steam as 50-DMA prods upside near 1.2450

- GBP/USD struggles to extend four-day uptrend at weekly high.
- 50-DMA guards Cable’s immediate upside ahead of multi-month-old ascending resistance line.
- Previous resistance line from mid-May, impending bull cross on MACD challenge Pound Sterling sellers.
- Cautious mood ahead of top-tier data/events checks pair’s momentum but bulls stay hopeful.
GBP/USD grinds near weekly high as bulls and bears jostle ahead of the key data/events scheduled for publishing on Thursday. That said, the Cable pair makes rounds to 1.2450 during early Thursday morning in Europe amid the latest retreat in the US Dollar, mainly due to the cautious optimism and receding hawkish Fed bias. It’s worth noting that the increasing hopes of the Bank of England’s (BoE) further rate increases also favor the Pound sterling buyers.
Technically, the 50-DMA hurdle of 1.2450 restricts the immediate upside of the GBP/USD pair amid a steady RSI (14) line. However, an impending bull cross on the MACD and the quote’s sustained break of a one-week-old descending resistance line allow the buyers to remain hopeful.
Although the aforementioned catalysts suggest the GBP/USD pair’s run-up beyond the 50-DMA immediate hurdle of around 1.2450, an upward-sloping resistance line from late 2022, close to 1.2465 by the press time, could challenge the Cable pair buyers afterward.
Following that, the mid-April high of nearly 1.2550 will act as the last defense of the Pound Sterling bears.
On the contrary, GBP/USD pullback remains elusive unless staying beyond a two-week-old previous resistance line, around 1.2400 at the latest.
In a case where the GBP/USD pair drops below 1.2400, the latest trough surrounding 1.2305 will lure the Cable bears.
Should the Pound Sterling remains weak past 1.2305, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March-May upside, respectively near 1.2240 and 1.2135, will be in focus.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2437
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2474
|Daily SMA50
|1.2444
|Daily SMA100
|1.2295
|Daily SMA200
|1.1987
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2444
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2348
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2308
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2377
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2315
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2281
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2507
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.257
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
