GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bears remain hopeful below 1.2440-45 resistance confluence

- GBP/USD remains depressed within fortnight-old bearish channel, stays below the key EMA confluence.
- Steady RSI, bullish MACD signals allow Cable bears to take a breather.
- 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, previous monthly low lures Pound Sterling bears.
GBP/USD fades the previous day’s rebound from a two-month low as it retreats to 1.2345 during early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable pair remains within a two-week-old descending trend channel.
It’s worth noting that the latest initial agreement on the US debt ceiling extension may allow the US Dollar to pare some of its latest gains should the policymakers assent to the deal in the Congress voting. However, the holidays in the US and the UK on Monday and recent dissatisfaction among the Democrats and, as well as among the Republicans, from the deal may prod the Cable pair buyers.
Also read: US President Biden: This deal is good news for the American people
That said, the near 50.0 levels of the RSI (14) and bullish MACD signals prod the GBP/USD bears and can allow them to target the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the upside from late March to early May, close to 1.2380 by the press time.
Following that, the aforementioned channel’s top line, around the 1.2400 round figure, will be in the spotlight as a break of which will defy the bearish chart formation and can lure the Pound Sterling buyers.
However, a convergence of the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 100-EMA, around 1.2440-45, appears a tough nut to crack for the GBP/USD buyers, a break of which will allow the bulls to retake control.
On the contrary, the latest swing low of around 1.2300 and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of near 1.2295 can restrict the immediate downside of the Cable pair. Also acting as short-term key support is the stated channel’s lower line surrounding 1.2285.
Overall, GBP/USD may witness a corrective bounce but the trend remains bearish until the quote surpasses the 1.2440-45 hurdle.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2346
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.249
|Daily SMA50
|1.2435
|Daily SMA100
|1.2288
|Daily SMA200
|1.1978
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2395
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2311
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2308
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2363
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2307
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2223
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
