GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bears need validation from 1.2530 and US ISM Services PMI

- GBP/USD licks its wounds after refreshing three-month low.
- 10-week-old descending support line, sluggish MACD signals and the below-50 RSI favor corrective bounce.
- Convergence of 100-EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci ratio guards immediate recovery of Cable pair.
- Pound Sterling traders seek directions from US ISM Services PMI amid light calendar at home.
GBP/USD portrays a corrective bounce off the short-term key support line while picking up bids to 1.2570 during the early hours of Wednesday’s trading.
The Cable pair dropped to the lowest level since June 13 amid broad US Dollar strength before a 2.5-month-long falling trend line joined downbeat oscillators to trigger the quote’s bounce. However, the cautious mood ahead of the US ISM Services PMI for August, expected 52.6 versus 52.7 prior, as well as the final readings of the US S&P Global PMIs for the said month, prod the Pound Sterling traders of late.
Also read: ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar
Given the GBP/USD pair’s rebound from the aforementioned key support line, backed by sluggish MACD signals and the below-50.0 RSI (14) conditions, the quote is likely to edge higher.
However, a convergence of the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its March–July upside, near 1.2630, will be a crucial upside hurdle to convince the Cable buyers to return to the table.
Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from late July, around the 1.2700 round figure, will act as the final defense of the GBP/USD bears.
On the contrary, a downward-sloping support line from late June, around 1.2530 by the press time, puts a floor under the GBP/USD price ahead of the 200-EMA support of 1.2490.
In a case where the Pound Sterling remains bearish past 1.2490, the odds of witnessing a slump to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the Golden Ratio, surrounding 1.2315 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Corrective bounce expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2569
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45%
|Today daily open
|1.2626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2685
|Daily SMA50
|1.2775
|Daily SMA100
|1.2652
|Daily SMA200
|1.2419
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2643
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2587
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2563
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2608
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2706
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed YTD low below 0.6400 ahead of Australia GDP, US ISM Services PMI
AUD/USD bears lick their wounds at the lowest level in 2023 after falling the most in five weeks as traders await Australia’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) details on early Wednesday. The Aussie pair seesaws near 0.6380 after falling to 0.6357.
EUR/USD bears eye 1.0635 as EU recession woes contrast with US soft landing concerns
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0730 as it seeks more clues to confirm the latest bearish bias that pleased bears with a three-month low. The contrasting economic concerns about the Eurozone and the US seemed to have weighed on the Euro pair the previous day before the pre-data anxiety that prods the pair sellers.
Gold closed below $1,930 amid USD strength
The Gold price sharply declined, as the USD showed strong gains during the session, and the spot price closed at $1,925. The cautious market mood amid the fragile Chinese situation may limit XAU/USD downside.
Grayscale law firm Davis Polk urges SEC to approve Bitcoin spot ETF, citing best use of resources
Grayscale Investment, one of the companies in the Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) race, has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) conversion to an ETP, citing recent court victory.
US looking stronger, China looking weaker
The US economy is developing as hoped for by the central bank, with inflation coming down and the labour market cooling without signs of the economy falling into recession, causing relief in equity markets. Meanwhile, concerns over the Chinese economy are increasing.