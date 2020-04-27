GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to extend momentum beyond mid-1.2400s

- GBP/USD gains some strong traction on Monday amid some aggressive USD selling.
- Bulls await a sustained move beyond mid-1.2400s, ascending trend-line resistance.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North American session, albeit seemed struggling to build on the intraday positive move beyond mid-1.2400s.
The mentioned region coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2648-1.2247 recent downfall and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's near-term trajectory.
This is closely followed by a near one-week-old ascending trend-line resistance, around the 1.2465 region, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
Given that the pair is holding comfortably above 200-hour SMA, the prevailing selling bias surrounding the USD supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias and have just started gaining traction on the daily chart, adding credence to the pair's constructive outlook.
Some follow-through buying beyond the said barriers will reaffirm the bullish bias and assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark (61.8% Fibo.).
On the flip side, the 1.2400 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might accelerate the pullback further towards the 1.2670-65 horizontal support.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2426
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1.2372
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2406
|Daily SMA50
|1.2489
|Daily SMA100
|1.278
|Daily SMA200
|1.2653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2377
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2298
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2503
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2247
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2242
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2479
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
