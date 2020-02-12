GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls might now aim toward the 1.30 confluence hurdle

By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD edges higher for the third consecutive session.
  • The technical set-up now seems tilted in favour of bulls.

The GBP/USD pair built on this week's recovery move from 2-1/2 month lows and edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.

The overnight sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA, coupled with bullish oscillators on hourly charts was seen fueling the recovery momentum.

Despite the constructive set-up, any subsequent positive move might confront some fresh supply near a confluence region around the key 1.30 psychological mark.

The mentioned barrier comprises of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3210-1.2872 fall, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Above the said hurdle, the pair is likely to accelerate the momentum further towards the recent swing high resistance near the 1.3075-80 region (nearing 61.8% Fibo.).

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2981
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.2958
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3029
Daily SMA50 1.3078
Daily SMA100 1.2908
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.297
Previous Daily Low 1.2894
Previous Weekly High 1.3184
Previous Weekly Low 1.2882
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2911
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2865
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2835
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2987
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3017
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3063

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

