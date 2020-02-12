GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls might now aim toward the 1.30 confluence hurdle

- GBP/USD edges higher for the third consecutive session.
- The technical set-up now seems tilted in favour of bulls.
The GBP/USD pair built on this week's recovery move from 2-1/2 month lows and edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
The overnight sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA, coupled with bullish oscillators on hourly charts was seen fueling the recovery momentum.
Despite the constructive set-up, any subsequent positive move might confront some fresh supply near a confluence region around the key 1.30 psychological mark.
The mentioned barrier comprises of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3210-1.2872 fall, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Above the said hurdle, the pair is likely to accelerate the momentum further towards the recent swing high resistance near the 1.3075-80 region (nearing 61.8% Fibo.).
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2981
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2958
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3029
|Daily SMA50
|1.3078
|Daily SMA100
|1.2908
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.297
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2894
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3184
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2882
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2923
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2835
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2987
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3017
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3063
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.09 amid receding coronavirus fears, amid central bank comments
EUR/USD is trading around 1.09, above the fresh four-month lows. Fed Chair Powell said the coronavirus outbreak may impact the US but also expressed optimism. The ECB's Lagarde said the accommodative policy is needed.
GBP/USD stabilizing at higher ground after Carney's testimony, amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, in the higher end of the weekly range. The BOE's Carney put the coronavirus outbreak in context, expressing optimism. The EU and the UK continue the public clash ahead of next month's official talks on future relations.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Moonwalking crypto party
The latest upward movement breaks key levels and brings the market closer to new relative highs. Bitcoin gives up its market dominance and gives the signal for a new bullish festival.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1565 level
Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the $1564-65 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.