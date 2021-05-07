GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA

- GBP/USD books modest gains in the Asian session.
- Interim resistance appears at 1.3920.
- Neutral MACD throws caution for any directional bet, wait-and-watch stance likely to work.
The GBP/USD pair is accumulating gains near 1.3900, a key psychological mark in the Asian session. The pair is moving in a close range of 30 pip, having traveled from the lows of 1.3887 to touch an intraday high of 1.3912.
At the time of writing, the GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.3912, up 0.19% on the day.
GBP/USD four hour chart
On the four hour chart, the pair seems vulnerable near interim resistance offered at 1.3920 with multiple top formations. If prices sustained above the mentioned level, then the upward momentum would gather pace, pushing prices towards the 1.3950 horizontal resistance.
On moving higher, the efforts could be made to retest the April 29 highs in the vicinity of 1.3980 followed by the 1.4000 mark (April 20 high).
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads above the midline, with a downward bias. Any downtick would encourage market participants to look out for the 1.3880 horizontal support. It would also mark the break of the ascending trend line from the lows of 1.3801, which would open the gates for Thursday’s low at 1.3857.
Further south, the 1.3820 horizontal support could be probed.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3909
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3891
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3863
|Daily SMA50
|1.3857
|Daily SMA100
|1.3779
|Daily SMA200
|1.3445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3941
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3857
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3852
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3935
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.398
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4019
EUR/USD: Bull's determination to regain 1.2100 looks to Lagarde, US NFP
EUR/USD is edging higher towards 1.2100 amid broad US dollar weakness. EU, US backs waiver of covid vaccine IP, Fed policymakers, except for Kaplan, push back tapering expectations. Markets turn cautious ahead of the crucial US NFP release. Lagarde’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates BOE-led whipsaw around 1.3900 amid easing Brexit fears
GBP/USD stays firm around 1.3900 after a wild Thursday that summed up trading on a negative side. The cable pair benefits from the latest Brexit-positive news while waiting for the fresh clues ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and recent election results.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC steals the headlines, yet risks begin to multiply
Ethereum Classic price has taken frenzy to a new level, producing historic gains from any statistic. Still, the lofty heights are in jeopardy as the technicals and sentiment argue for a sharp reversal in the coming hours and days.
