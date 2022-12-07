- GBP/USD bulls move and take out key 4-hour resistance.
- A bullish structure is being formed and eyes are on 1.2350.
As per the prior analyses, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears stay the course and eye trendline support, the British Pound has managed to find its feet and is now forming a bullish structure as the following will illustrate.
GBP/USD prior analysis
On the 4-hour chart, the H&S pattern was playing out as follows:
Zoomed in...
GBP/USD update
It was explained that the M-formation is a reversion pattern so a return to the neckline was a strong possibility prior to further declines towards the trendline support. However, the bulls took out the resistance and so long as 1.2150 holds, there will be prospects of a rally towards 1.2350 and then 1.2450 for the days ahead:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades recovery moves above 0.6700 ahead of RBA Bulletin, Australia Trade Balance
AUD/USD struggles to defend the latest bullish impulse around 0.6725-30, after bouncing off a one-week low the previous day, as traders await updates/data from Australia during early Thursday.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0500 with eyes on ECB President Lagarde
EUR/USD struggles to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce around 1.0510-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair portrays the market’s inaction amid a light calendar and mixed sentiment.
Gold eyes further upside on downbeat United States Treasury bond yields
Gold price seesaws around $1,785, after posting the biggest daily gains in a week, as buyers seek more clues to approach the five-month top marked earlier in the week. The yellow metal’s latest run-up could be linked to the downbeat performance of the United States Treasury bond yields.
Binance’s US arm eliminating trading fees for ETH means this for Ethereum price
Binance has managed to cement itself in the crypto space as a leader over the last couple of weeks. Following FTX’s collapse, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange has been attempting to regain its customers’ trust and confidence.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.