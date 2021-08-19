GBP/USD Price Analysis: Breaches critical daily support, focus on Thursday’s close

- GBP/USD has breached the key support near 1.3740.
- Path of least resistance appears to the downside for the cable.
- RSI points south below the midline amid a looming bear cross.
GBP/USD is attacking the 1.3700 level, as a broad US dollar’s strength remains the key theme playing out in early European trading.
The cable suffers from hawkish FOMC minutes-led dollar’s strength as well as from slowing inflationary pressures in the UK and Brexit worries.
The cable is now trading at 1.3704, down 0.36% on the day, having finally breached the critical upward-sloping daily support line, now at 1.3739. The line connects the previous day’s low and July lows.
After defending that key support for two straight sessions, the bulls finally gave into the selling pressure this Thursday.
The downside calling came into being after the pair gave a daily closing below the 200- Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3789 on Tuesday.
Further, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south below the midline, suggesting that the downside risks remain intact.
Adding credence to a potential move lower, the 50-DMA is fast approaching the 21-DMA, with a break lower to confirm a bear cross – a bearish technical signal.
A daily closing below the 1.3700 level could expose the July lows at 1.3672. Further south, the 1.3650 psychological level could be tested should the sellers extend their control.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, any rebound could need acceptance above the 200-DMA to ease the bearish pressures in the near term.
The horizontal 21-DMA at 1.3844 could act as a strong resistance on the road to recovery.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3704
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.3755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3852
|Daily SMA50
|1.3866
|Daily SMA100
|1.3928
|Daily SMA200
|1.3787
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3786
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3731
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3839
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1700 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1700, sitting at the lowest level since November 2020 on broad US dollar strength. Coronavirus fears underpin greenback’s safe-haven demand, DXY technical breakout adds fuel to rally amid Fed’s tapering expectations. US Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD refreshes monthly lows toward 1.3700 on USD strength
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3700 ahead of the London open. The US dollar continues to stay strong on risk aversion and hawkish FOMC minutes. Sterling struggles with slowing inflation, which suggests BOE could be in no hurry to raise the interest rate.
Gold struggles to recover on growth concerns, firmer USD
Gold fades bounce off intraday low while trading around $1,778, as European traders brace for Thursday’s bell. The yellow metal prints the biggest daily losses since the August 09 slump as the market sentiment sours amid coronavirus fears.
Solana might hit $100 after a brief retracement
Solana price saw a sudden outburst of buying pressure on August 14, which originated a massive and explosive rally. This upswing pushed SOL to a new all-time high. Solana price flashed a sell signal on August 13 and set up a red daily candlestick the next day.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.