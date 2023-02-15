GBP/USD Price Analysis: Braces for a bumpy road to south, 200-DMA in the spotlight

- GBP/USD consolidates the biggest daily loss in a fortnight around weekly low.
- Ascending trend lines from January and last November precede 200-DMA to challenge bears.
- U-turn from 50-DMA, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
GBP/USD stays defensive around 1.2030, bouncing off the weekly low, as it licks the previous day’s wounds during early Thursday.
In doing so, the Cable pair rebounds from a six-week-old support line after falling the most in a fortnight. The recovery moves, however, remain elusive considering the quote’s sustained U-turn from the 50-DMA and the bearish MACD signals.
It’s worth noting, though, that the ascending support lines from early January and mid-November 2022, respectively around 1.2000 and 1.1985 in that order, restrict the short-term downside of the GBP/USD pair.
Following that, the 200-DMA level of 1.1940 gains the major attention of the bears targeting the mid-November 2022 bottom around 1.1760. However, the previous monthly low surrounding 1.1840 could offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
Meanwhile, GBP/USD rebound recovery remains elusive unless crossing the 50-DMA hurdle of near 1.2180.
In a case where the GBP/USD price remains firmer past 50-DMA, a one-month-old horizontal resistance near 1.2260 will be in focus as it holds the key for the Cable pair’s run-up toward the multiple tops marked since late 2022 around 1.2450.
Overall, GBP/USD is likely to remain depressed but the downside room appears limited.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2034
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0143
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.17%
|Today daily open
|1.2177
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2249
|Daily SMA50
|1.2186
|Daily SMA100
|1.1874
|Daily SMA200
|1.1943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.227
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2118
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2212
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2176
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2036
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2259
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2411
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
