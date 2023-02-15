GBP/USD Price Analysis: Braces for a bumpy road to south, 200-DMA in the spotlight

Share:

GBP/USD consolidates the biggest daily loss in a fortnight around weekly low.

Ascending trend lines from January and last November precede 200-DMA to challenge bears.

U-turn from 50-DMA, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.

GBP/USD stays defensive around 1.2030, bouncing off the weekly low, as it licks the previous day’s wounds during early Thursday.

In doing so, the Cable pair rebounds from a six-week-old support line after falling the most in a fortnight. The recovery moves, however, remain elusive considering the quote’s sustained U-turn from the 50-DMA and the bearish MACD signals.

It’s worth noting, though, that the ascending support lines from early January and mid-November 2022, respectively around 1.2000 and 1.1985 in that order, restrict the short-term downside of the GBP/USD pair.

Following that, the 200-DMA level of 1.1940 gains the major attention of the bears targeting the mid-November 2022 bottom around 1.1760. However, the previous monthly low surrounding 1.1840 could offer an intermediate halt during the fall.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD rebound recovery remains elusive unless crossing the 50-DMA hurdle of near 1.2180.

In a case where the GBP/USD price remains firmer past 50-DMA, a one-month-old horizontal resistance near 1.2260 will be in focus as it holds the key for the Cable pair’s run-up toward the multiple tops marked since late 2022 around 1.2450.

Overall, GBP/USD is likely to remain depressed but the downside room appears limited.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected