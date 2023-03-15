GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 50-HMA within weekly trading range

- GBP/USD rebounds from intraday low, stays indecisive after reversing from one-month high the previous day.
- One-week-old ascending trend line, weekly range’s lower band strengthens 1.2140-35 support confluence.
- Bulls need validation from 1.2205 to probe mid-February highs.
GBP/USD reverses from the intraday low surrounding 1.2145 amid the initial hour of Wednesday’s London open. The Cable pair, however, stays within a week-long trading range between 1.2135 and 1.2205.
The quote’s latest rebound could be linked to its U-turn from the 50-Hour Moving Average (HMA), around 1.2150 by the press time. However, the sluggish MACD signals suggest the continuation of the grind inside the aforementioned 70-pip range established since Monday.
That said, an upward-sloping trend line from the last Wednesday adds strength to the 1.2135 support.
It should be noted that the 100-HMA and the 200-HMA, respectively near 1.2060 and 1.2000 in that order, act as additional downside filters before giving control to the GBP/USD bears.
Alternatively, a successful break of 1.2205 enables the Cable pair buyers to challenge the mid-February high surrounding 1.2270.
In a case where the GBP/USD price remains firmer past 1.2270, the 1.2300 can act as an intermediate halt before highlighting the 1.2445-50 key horizontal hurdle that restricted the pair’s upside during late 2022 and early 2023.
Overall GBP/USD remains on the bull’s radar despite the previous day’s pullback from a one-month high.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2154
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2015
|Daily SMA50
|1.2135
|Daily SMA100
|1.2033
|Daily SMA200
|1.1897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2204
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2136
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 ahead of EU/US data
EUR/USD is retreating toward 1.0700 in early Europe. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid increased odds of a 25 bps March Fed rate hike. Meanwhile, fears calm over the SVB fallout but EUR/USD fails to capitalize ahead of Eurozone and US data.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2150, UK Budget in focus
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.2150 in the early European morning. Risk tone remains calmer amid the ebbing US banking crisis while the US Dollar attempts a bounce on higher Treasury bond yields UK Budget report and US data awaited.
Gold reverses from a jungle of resistances below $1,925
Gold price extends pullback from six-week high as yield curve inversion defends USD bulls. Gold clings to $1,900 confluence, failure to cross $1,925 hurdle keep bears hopeful.
Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT
Tether’s recent mint of a billion USDT tokens might have momentarily caused FOMO among participants, but crypto markets quickly came to terms after clarifications from its CTO.
Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets
After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases.