GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 200-HMA inside short-term rising channel

GBP/USD fails to extend Friday’s losses while staying beyond 1.2900 mark.

Normal RSI, bullish chart pattern offer additional clues for the bulls to watch.

Sellers may eye the monthly low on conquering the channel’s support.

GBP/USD print mild gains around 1.2930 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. The Cable recently picked up bids after taking a U-turn from 200-HMA. While considering the normal RSI conditions and the latest bounce, not to forget a one-week-old ascending trend channel formation, the quote is likely to print further recovery.

In doing so, 1.2945/50 and 1.2975 may offer immediate resistance to the buyers ahead of Friday’s top near the 1.3000 threshold.

During the quote’s run-up beyond 1.3000, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 04-11 downside, at 1.3040, can become GBP/USD buyers’ favorite ahead of the resistance line of the aforementioned rising channel, currently around 1.3055.

Alternatively, the lower line of the channel, at 1.2900, can add a floor to the pair’s downside below the 200-HMA level of 1.2911.

Though, GBP/USD weakness below 1.2900 may attack the monthly bottom surrounding 1.2765/60.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected