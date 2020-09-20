GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 200-HMA inside short-term rising channel

- GBP/USD fails to extend Friday’s losses while staying beyond 1.2900 mark.
- Normal RSI, bullish chart pattern offer additional clues for the bulls to watch.
- Sellers may eye the monthly low on conquering the channel’s support.
GBP/USD print mild gains around 1.2930 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. The Cable recently picked up bids after taking a U-turn from 200-HMA. While considering the normal RSI conditions and the latest bounce, not to forget a one-week-old ascending trend channel formation, the quote is likely to print further recovery.
In doing so, 1.2945/50 and 1.2975 may offer immediate resistance to the buyers ahead of Friday’s top near the 1.3000 threshold.
During the quote’s run-up beyond 1.3000, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 04-11 downside, at 1.3040, can become GBP/USD buyers’ favorite ahead of the resistance line of the aforementioned rising channel, currently around 1.3055.
Alternatively, the lower line of the channel, at 1.2900, can add a floor to the pair’s downside below the 200-HMA level of 1.2911.
Though, GBP/USD weakness below 1.2900 may attack the monthly bottom surrounding 1.2765/60.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2932
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.2916
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3099
|Daily SMA50
|1.2999
|Daily SMA100
|1.2716
|Daily SMA200
|1.273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2915
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3007
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2777
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2887
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
WTI has been through a rollercoaster this week. The liquid gold has been in a downtrend leading into the OPEC+ JMMC meeting and then reversed the whole move. At the meeting the group agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December.