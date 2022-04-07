- GBP/USD bears are in control, for now, and aim for a monthly support area.
- The daily chart's M-formation's neckline is important.
GBP/USD is performing on the bid on Thursday afternoon US session, trying to resurface from the recent lows around 1.3050 following a strong move in the greenback. Meanwhile, however, the pair remains vulnerable to further losses from a longer-term perspective and the following illustrates the market structures across the monthly, weekly and potentially, from a daily point of view also.
GBP/USD monthly chart
The monthly chart is highly bearish following a restest into the 50 EMA, followed by the Tweezer Top and a bearish Fractal. The pair has subsequently continued south and broken support that now would be expected to act as resistance on a subsequent retest of the structure.
GBP/USD weekly chart
Meanwhile, the weekly chart's M-formation, a reversion pattern, has seen the price revert towards the neckline in a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. This is potentially far enough to lure in the bears at a discount and thus see prices extend lower in the coming weeks towards the monthly support area.
GBP/USD daily chart
From a daily point of view, however, there could still be some upside to come as the price is drawn to the M-formation's neckline. This will need to hold on a retest and bears will need to protect this area if the downside is going to play out in the foreseeable future. If the price breaks the neckline, then the bulls could well take back control in the meantime.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
