- GBP/USD witnessed a turnaround from the top end of a two-week-old descending channel.
- The USD climbed to a fresh two-decade high and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- A sustained break below the YTD low would set the stage for a fall towards the 1.1800 mark.
The GBP/USD pair stalled last week's bounce from the 1.1875 region, or its lowest level since March 2020 and witnessed a turnaround from a two-week-old descending trend-channel resistance. The mentioned barrier, currently around the 1.2035-1.2040 region, nears the 50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
Against the backdrop of expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, the prevalent risk-off mood lifted the safe-haven US dollar to a fresh two-decade high. On the other hand, Brexit woes and speculations that the Bank of England would adopt a gradual approach toward raising interest rates continued weighing on the British pound. This, in turn, prompted fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair on the first day of a new week.
Market participants now look forward to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's testimony before the Treasury Select Committee, which might influence sterling and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The market focus would then shift to the UK monthly GDP print and the latest US consumer inflation figures due for release on Wednesday.
In the meantime, some follow-through selling below the 1.1900 mark, leading to a subsequent break through the YTD low, around the 1.1875 region, would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. This, in turn, would set the stage for a slide towards the 1.1800 round-figure mark, or the lower end of the aforementioned channel.
On the flip side, the 1.1940-1.1950 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 1.200 psychological mark. Any further move up might continue to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the ascending trend-channel barrier, which if cleared would suggest that the GBP/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom.
Some follow-through buying beyond the 50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart should allow the GBP/USD pair to aim back to reclaim the 1.2100 round figure. The momentum could further get extended and lift spot prices towards testing the next relevant resistance near the 1.2175-1.2185 supply zone en-route the 1.2200 mark.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1912
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0119
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99
|Today daily open
|1.2031
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2156
|Daily SMA50
|1.2343
|Daily SMA100
|1.2725
|Daily SMA200
|1.3116
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2056
|Previous Daily Low
|1.192
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1876
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1949
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1812
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2085
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2138
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches lowest level in nearly two decades below 1.0070
EUR/USD has slumped to its weakest level since December 2002 below 1.0070 on Monday with the dollar rally picking up steam in the early American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, safe-haven flows dominate the markets on Monday.
GBP/USD tests 1.1900 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and loses nearly 1% on a daily basis. With the US Dollar Index climbing to fresh multi-decade highs above 108.00 amid risk aversion on Monday, the pair tests 1.1900 in the early American session.
Gold stays in negative territory below $1,740
Gold trades in negative territory below $1,740 but the downside appears limited for the time being despite broad-based dollar strength. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, helping gold stay relatively resilient.
Why Wall Street expects Bitcoin price to drop to $10,000
There is an increase in skepticism regarding Bitcoin among investors on Wall Street. 60% of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey respondents believe that the Bitcoin price is heading back to $10,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!