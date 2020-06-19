GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack 14-day low after breaking three-month-old support line, 50-day SMA

- GBP/USD stays on the back foot near the lowest since June 01.
- A sustained break of key support line, now resistance, as well as 50-day SMA, keep sellers hopeful.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barrier.
GBP/USD declines to 1.2413, down 0.09% on a day, amid the early Tokyo session on Friday. In doing so, the Cable remains near the previous day’s low, the bottom of the month, while also flashing a four-day losing streak.
The reasons supporting the pair’s latest weakness could be traced from its sustained break of an ascending trend line from March 20, backed by extended fall under 50-day SMA.
Hence, the sellers currently aiming to refresh the monthly low around 1.2330/25. Though, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of March month downside, close to 1.2300, could challenge the bears afterward, if not then the odds of its further downside towards the May month low near 1.2075 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the pair’s rise past-50-day SMA level of 1.2430 will need to pierce the support-turned-resistance, at 1.2465 now, to question 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2515.
During the pair’s recoveries beyond 1.2515, a one-week-old falling trend line near 1.2585 and the weekly top close to 1.2690 might lure the bulls.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2415
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2424
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.25
|Daily SMA50
|1.2427
|Daily SMA100
|1.2519
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2402
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2693
