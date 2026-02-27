The EUR/USD pair trades on a flat note near 1.1800 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair steadies as softer Eurozone inflation offsets US tariff uncertainties. Traders await the preliminary reading of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from Germany on Friday for more clues about the pace of future policy easing. On the US front, the Producer Price Index (PPI) report will be released.

The US Supreme Court ruling struck down the administration's broad use of emergency powers to impose tariffs. US President Donald Trump has responded by lashing out at the court and imposing a blanket 15% levy on imports.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated on Wednesday that Trump plans to raise this rate to 15% for many countries in the coming days. This authority is limited to a 150-day window unless extended by Congress. A rapid series of policy shifts could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback and create a tailwind for the major pair.

The European Union (EU) lawmakers decided on Monday to delay the approval of the bloc's trade deal with the US due to uncertainty over Trump's tariff policy. "We look forward to our American counterparts explaining to us precisely what is happening," said European Commission spokesman Olof Gill.

Across the pond, Eurozone inflation fell to 1.7% in January, marking a 16-month low. Core inflation also eased to 2.2% YoY during the same period. These readings have fueled expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) may adopt a more dovish stance, which could weigh on the shared currency against the USD.