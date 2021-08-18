GBP/USD Price Analysis: Attempts a bounce from a critical daily support line

- GBP/USD bounces-off key support near 1.3730, not out of the woods yet.
- Daily closing above 200-DMA could offer temporary respite to GBP bulls.
- RSI remains in the bearish zone, keeping the downside risks intact.
GBP/USD is struggling to extend its bounce above 1.3750, having hit monthly lows at 1.3726 on Tuesday.
The cable is currently trading at 1.3756, up 0.13% on the day, having rebounded from a critical upward-sloping daily support line at 1.3730. The line connects the previous day’s low and July lows.
In doing so, the pair has stalled its two-day decline, although the risks remain skewed to the downside following a daily closing below the 200- Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3768.
Further, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) edges higher but remains below the midline, keeping the sellers hopeful.
Adding credence to an impending downside breakout, the 50-DMA is fast approaching the 21-DMA, with a break lower to confirm a bear cross – a bearish technical signal.
A daily closing below the abovementioned key support could trigger a fresh sell-off towards the 1.3700 round number.
Sellers will then aim for the July lows at 1.3672 should the downside pressure accelerate.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, a firm break above the 200-DMA is needed for a temporary respite to the cable buyers.
The horizontal 21-DMA at 1.3845 could challenge the bullish commitments on the road to recovery.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3757
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.385
|Daily SMA50
|1.3874
|Daily SMA100
|1.3928
|Daily SMA200
|1.3784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3853
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3726
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3804
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3822
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3948
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1700, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.1700, retracing from fresh 2021 lows. The US dollar eases across the board amid a risk recovery. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the Eurozone inflation data and the key Fed's July meeting minutes.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700 amid downbeat UK CPI
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3700 after the UK annualized CPI missed estimates with 2.0% in July. The cable’s corrective bounce could be linked to the softer greenback and UK vaccine optimism. Focus on FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD keeps sight on $1800 and $1805 ahead of Fed minutes
USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Gold Price Forecast: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?