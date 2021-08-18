GBP/USD Price Analysis: Attempts a bounce from a critical daily support line

GBP/USD bounces-off key support near 1.3730, not out of the woods yet.

Daily closing above 200-DMA could offer temporary respite to GBP bulls.

RSI remains in the bearish zone, keeping the downside risks intact.

GBP/USD is struggling to extend its bounce above 1.3750, having hit monthly lows at 1.3726 on Tuesday.

The cable is currently trading at 1.3756, up 0.13% on the day, having rebounded from a critical upward-sloping daily support line at 1.3730. The line connects the previous day’s low and July lows.

In doing so, the pair has stalled its two-day decline, although the risks remain skewed to the downside following a daily closing below the 200- Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3768.

Further, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) edges higher but remains below the midline, keeping the sellers hopeful.

Adding credence to an impending downside breakout, the 50-DMA is fast approaching the 21-DMA, with a break lower to confirm a bear cross – a bearish technical signal.

A daily closing below the abovementioned key support could trigger a fresh sell-off towards the 1.3700 round number.

Sellers will then aim for the July lows at 1.3672 should the downside pressure accelerate.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Alternatively, a firm break above the 200-DMA is needed for a temporary respite to the cable buyers.

The horizontal 21-DMA at 1.3845 could challenge the bullish commitments on the road to recovery.

GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider