GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.2855/60 guards immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles to extend the south-run below multi-week bottom, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A confluence of 200-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement limits the pair’s pullback moves.
  • A downside break will highlight September 2019 top for the bears.

GBP/USD remains mostly stable around 1.2818, after declining to the lowest since October 16, 2019, on Friday, during the Asian session on Monday.

Even so, the pair remains below the key short-term resistance comprising 200-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of October-December 2019 upside, around 1.2855/60.

If at all prices manage to cross 1.2860 on a daily closing basis, a descending trend line from February 13 near 1.3000 will be on the bulls’ radars.

Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2700 acts as the immediate support ahead of September 2019 high close to 1.2580.

Should there be a further decline past-1.2580, 1.2415 and October 2019 low near 1.2200 will lure the bears.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2818
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2953
Daily SMA50 1.3024
Daily SMA100 1.2988
Daily SMA200 1.2701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.292
Previous Daily Low 1.2726
Previous Weekly High 1.3018
Previous Weekly Low 1.2726
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2846
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2724
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.253
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2918
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3016
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3112

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

