GBP/USD pops to four-day high after YouGov’s MRP predicts huge Tory lead

- GBP/USD takes the bids on calls of sustained Conservative leadership.
- YouGov’s MPR, the mother of all poll, projects a majority of 68 seats.
- Cable stood firm against the greenback the previous day amid increasing calls of sustained Tory leadership.
GBP/USD surges to 1.2920 after YouGov’s MRP poll suggests the ruling Tory party will keep the helm of the United Kingdom (UK) with a huge majority. The release came out early Thursday morning in Asia.
The YouGov’s Poll on MRP model is highly respected due to its predictions of the UK election outcome ever since they forecasted a hung parliament in 2017.
Read: YouGov Poll: MRP model projects a Tory majority of 68 – The Times
The Cable was recently under pressure, before Wednesday, on expectations that the Tory manifesto might weigh on the ruling party’s fame ahead of the December election. Though, the quote managed to rise on the previous day with the Guardian cutting its sources.
Earlier on Wednesday, The Guardian’s journalist Owen Jones cited sources while reporting that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have a significant majority over the Labour Party in the YouGov’s MRP poll.
Traders will now have a few data to watch during the United States (US) holiday due to Thanksgiving Day while trade/political headlines will keep the market’s alive.
Technical Analysis
Prices need to clear the monthly top of 1.2950 to aim for 1.3000 else calls of pullback to immediate support line around 1.2840 can’t be denied.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2922
|Today Daily Change
|58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45%
|Today daily open
|1.2864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2882
|Daily SMA50
|1.2692
|Daily SMA100
|1.2485
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2908
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2835
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2986
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2821
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.288
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2977
