The USD/CAD pair edges higher to near 1.3770 during the early European session on Monday. Nonetheless, a rise in crude oil prices following the United States’ (US) capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro could lift the commodity-linked Loonie against the US Dollar (USD).

The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data will be the highlight later on Monday. On Wednesday, the Canadian Ivey PMI report will be published. The figure is expected to slightly improve to 48.3 in December from 48.2 in November. In case of stronger-than-expected US economic data, this could potentially slower pace of interest rate cuts this year, supporting the US Dollar.



Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, USD/CAD holds a negative outlook as the price is below the gently descending 100-day EMA at 1.3877. Bollinger Bands are narrowing, and price hovers below the upper band at 1.3839, reflecting reduced volatility as upside momentum steadies. RSI stands below the midline near 46.01, indicating bearish momentum in the near term.

On pullbacks, the Bollinger middle band at 1.3745 offers initial support, while the lower band at 1.3649 underpins the downside. Trend conditions would improve with a sustained move back above the 100-day EMA, while a failure to hold the midline would put the lower band in focus.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)