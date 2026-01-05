Forex Today: US Dollar extends recovery as markets react to US strike on Venezuela

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 5:

The US Dollar (USD) gathers strength against its major rivals on Monday as market participants assess the potential implications of the United States' large-scale strike on Venezuela. In the second half of the day, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will publish the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for December.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.28% 0.20% 0.08% 0.28% 0.25% 0.21% 0.23% EUR -0.28% -0.08% -0.17% 0.00% -0.03% -0.06% -0.04% GBP -0.20% 0.08% -0.11% 0.08% 0.06% 0.02% 0.04% JPY -0.08% 0.17% 0.11% 0.19% 0.16% 0.12% 0.15% CAD -0.28% -0.00% -0.08% -0.19% -0.03% -0.06% -0.04% AUD -0.25% 0.03% -0.06% -0.16% 0.03% -0.03% -0.01% NZD -0.21% 0.06% -0.02% -0.12% 0.06% 0.03% 0.02% CHF -0.23% 0.04% -0.04% -0.15% 0.04% 0.01% -0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Over the weekend, the US military entered Venezuela, capturing and bringing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to New York. According to the latest developments, Maduro is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and will face drug and weapons charges. Moreover, US President Donald Trump said that Washington might make a fresh military intervention if Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, did not accommodate their demands.

Following a cautious opening to the week, the market mood seems to have improved by the European morning, with US stock index futures rising between 0.1% and 0.5% on the day. In the meantime, the USD Index gains nearly 0.3% and trades at its highest level in two weeks near 98.70.

Gold benefited from escalating geopolitical tensions and gathered bullish momentum early Monday. XAU/USD was last seen trading near $4,420, gaining 2% on the day.

Following the volatile action seen heading into the end of the year, Silver pushes higher on Monday and rises more than 3.5% near $75.50.

Pressured by the broad-based USD strength, EUR/USD stays on the back foot in the early European session and trades below 1.1700. The European economic calendar will feature Sentix Investor Confidence data for January.

GBP/USD edges lower in the European morning and trades below 1.3450. The Bank of England will release Consumer Credit and Net Lending to Individuals data for November on Monday.

After registering marginal gains in the previous week, USD/JPY stays quiet to begin the new week and moves sideways at around 157.00. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda repeated earlier in the day that the Japanese central bank is expected to continue raising interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with their forecasts.