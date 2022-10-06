- GBP/USD fails to hold to gains above 1.1300 and tumbles below 1.1200.
- Fed’s Kashkari said that the Fed has “ways away from pausing rates,” killing Fed pivot hopes.
- US jobless claims jumped, but the focus shifted to Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls.
The GBP/USD extends its losses to two-consecutive days after snapping six days of gains, which bolstered the major towards the 1.1500 area. Sentiment deterioration amidst a possible Fed pivot waning, as Fed policymakers insist on higher rates, alongside good US data, being bad data, keeps the GBP/USD heavy.
Therefore, the greenback is appreciating against most G8 currencies. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.1180 below its opening price by almost 1.30% after hitting a daily high of 1.1383.
GBP/USD drops due to further Fed hawkish commentary
Early Thursday, the Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari crossed newswires. He said that the Fed is “quite a ways away from pausing rates,” adding that the Fed has “more work to do” to tackle inflation down. He echoed Wednesday’s comments of San Francisco Fed Mary Daly and Atlanta’s Fed Bostic, both not expecting to cut rates through 2023, contrary to what money market futures expect.
Data-wise, the US Department of Labor reported that unemployment claims increased, a positive sign for the Federal Reserve. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on October 1 rose by 219K, higher than the 203K estimated by analysts. The four-week moving average, which smooths volatile week-to-week results, was almost unchanged at 206.5K.
On the UK’s front, businesses inflation expectations rose to 9.5% in September, from 8.4% in August, according to a Bank of England Survey on Thursday. Even though the Bank of England is expected to keep rates higher, Wells Fargo analysts expect further British pound weakness.
“We expect further significant weakness in the pound. With the UK still seen falling into recession and CPI inflation expected to peak lower than previously, we expect BoE rate hikes to fall well short of the Fed.”
Traders should be aware that EU and UK officials are re-engaging in Brexit negotiations regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol, as the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.
What to watch
The UK calendar will feature Halifax House Prices. On the US front, further Fed speaking for the remainder of the day, alongside Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The GBP/USD tumbled below the 20-day EMA, extending its losses beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1210, exposing the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1047. Traders should note that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is back below the 50-mid line aiming downwards and recently crossed below its 7-day RSI’s SMA, showing that sellers are gathering momentum.
Therefore, the GBP/USD first support would be the 1.1100 figure, followed by the 50% Fibonacci level at 1.1047, ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0884.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1196
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0130
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.15
|Today daily open
|1.1326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1281
|Daily SMA50
|1.166
|Daily SMA100
|1.1948
|Daily SMA200
|1.2562
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1496
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0339
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1472
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1618
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 0.9850 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to fresh daily lows below 0.9850 in the American session on Thursday. Hawkish comments from Fed's Kashkari on the policy outlook seem to be providing a boost to the greenback and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, trades below 1.1200
GBP/USD continues to push lower in the second half of the day and trades below 1.1200. The renewed dollar strength on hawkish Fed commentary and rising US yields forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure as markets start to prepare for Friday's jobs report.
Gold retreats to $1,710 area as US yields push higher
Gold lost its traction during the American trading hours and declined to the $1,710 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day despite disappointing jobless claims data from the US, causing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.
Dogecoin price and on-chain metrics forecast 35% rally for DOGE
Dogecoin price has been stuck trading between two barriers since August 28. The recent attempt to push through the upper limit indicates that DOGE buyers are ready to push it higher.
TSLA suffers again as Elon Musk moves ahead on Twitter deal
The will, he won't he debate surrounding Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and his bid for Twitter continues to rumble. Twitter (TWTR) stock initially soared on Tuesday as reports broke that the deal looked like it was on.