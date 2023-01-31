- The Pound Sterling continued to soften vs. the US Dollar ahead of the Fed’s decision.
- US inflation continues to grind lower as the Employment Cost Index drops.
- The International Monetary Fund expects the UK economy to hit a recession in 2023.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) extended its losses to three straight days against the US Dollar (USD), albeit a report from the Commerce Department showed that inflation continued to ease, incrementing expectations that US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hikes would moderate. At the time of typing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2291.
US data slightly weakened the US Dollar, though it remains stronger than the GBP
Wall Street advances after employment costs data cooled down. The US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed that the Employment Cost Index (ECI) used by Fed officials as a measure of inflation in the labor market eased from 1.2% to 1% QoQ. Today’s data added to last week’s US Core Personal Consumer Expenditure (PCE), another inflation indicator used by the Fed, edged lower by the fourth straight month, from 4.7% YoY to 4.4%. All that said, speculations had mounted that the Fed will increase rates by 25 bps at its two-day meeting, which begins today and finishes on Wednesday when the US central bank releases its monetary policy statement.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the American Dollar (USD) value versus its peers, has paired some of its losses and is up 0.08%, at 102.316, a tailwind for the GBP/USD.
Across the pond, the UK’s economic docket was absent. However, newswires reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed that Britain’s economy would slide into a recession. The IMF foresees the economy to shrink 0.5% between the 2022 Q4 and the final quarter of 2023.
It should be said that the IMF updated its forecasts and expects the global economy to grow by 2.9% compared to its last projections of 2.7%, citing economic resilience and China’s reopening.
Given the backdrop, the GBP/USD would be greatly influenced by monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE). On Wednesday, the Fed would be the first to act, while the BoE is estimated to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps), leaving the Bank Rate at 4%. Most analysts expect this would be the last increase by the BoE, which could lead to some Sterling weakness, as rates in the US are expected to peak at 5%.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2298
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.2349
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2241
|Daily SMA50
|1.2173
|Daily SMA100
|1.1773
|Daily SMA200
|1.1961
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2418
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2337
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2448
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2263
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2368
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2387
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2287
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2238
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2448
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2479
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0850 area as US Dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has gained traction and recovered above 1.0850 after having declined toward 1.0800 earlier in the day. Following the lower-than-expected Employment Cost Index data from the US, the US Dollar lost its strength and allowed the pair to pull away from session lows.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly, trades above 1.2300
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having tested 1.2300 in the European session. Although the US Dollar is struggling to hold its ground after the latest US data, the risk-averse market environment limit's the pair's upside for now.
Gold rises to $1,920 area as US yields turn south
Gold price has reversed its direction and advanced to the $1,920 area in the American session on Monday. Following the latest data releases from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day slightly below 3.5%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
US SEC accepts LBC token is not a security, renews hope of Ripple’s win in XRP community
US financial regulator settled its case against LBRY Inc making XRP holders in the Ripple community hopeful. Since the case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission against LBRY Inc. was similar to its lawsuit against payment giant Ripple, XRP Army monitored the results closely.
Apple Stock Forecast: Could AAPL drop 19% from here?
Apple stock is once again selling off in Tuesday's premarket. After losing 2%, slightly more than the NASDAQ, on Monday, AAPL stock is again trading lower than the index it dominates.