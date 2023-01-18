GBP/USD oscillates below 1.2350, downside looks favored on hawkish Fed commentary

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • GBP/USD is jugging below 1.2350, preparing for further downside amid a risk-off mood.
  • Fed Harker sees the achievement of 2% inflation in CY2025 but has favored slower rate hikes ahead.
  • The BOE might continue its hawkish stance on interest rates despite a lower-than-expected December inflation report.

The GBP/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves after a south-side drive below the critical resistance of 1.2350 in the early Tokyo session. The Cable witnessed sheer selling pressure on Wednesday after failing to sustain above 1.2435 as hawkish commentaries from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers trimmed the risk appetite of the market participants heavily.

Weaker-than-projected United States Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data weighed on S&P500. The 500-stock basket weighed down as lower PPI and retail sales figures guarantee that firms will demonstrate weaker operating margins amidst the quarterly earnings season. However, a meaningful drop in the prices of goods and services at factory gates supports weaker inflation projections, which resulted in a heavy drop in the 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.37%.

Contrary to the plunging yields, the US Dollar Index (DXY) displayed a V-shape recovery after refreshing its seven-month low at 101.20 and recaptured the critical resistance of 102.00. The release of the lower-than-anticipated US PPI and Retail Sales data failed to trim the hawkish stance in Fed policymakers’ commentaries.

To achieve price stability in the United States economy, St. Louis Fed's President James Bullard still sees the interest rate peak in a 5.25-5.50% range. Also, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker favored slower interest rates hike ahead but see inflation at 2% in CY2025, which indicates that Fed chair Jerome Powell will remain restrictive beyond CY2024.

On the United Kingdom front, inflation softening below expectations both in headline and core numbers might fail to restrict the Bank of England (BOE) from hiking interest rates further. A note from ING states that "Depending on the resilience of December UK CPI data, it seems too early to dismiss the risk of another 50 basis points (bps) rate hike.”

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2346
Today Daily Change 0.0067
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 1.2279
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2095
Daily SMA50 1.2066
Daily SMA100 1.1699
Daily SMA200 1.1989
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.23
Previous Daily Low 1.2169
Previous Weekly High 1.2249
Previous Weekly Low 1.2086
Previous Monthly High 1.2447
Previous Monthly Low 1.1992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.225
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2219
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2199
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.233
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.238
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.246

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD pauses pullback from five-month high near 0.6950 ahead of Aussie employment data

AUD/USD pauses pullback from five-month high near 0.6950 ahead of Aussie employment data

AUD/USD stabilizes around the mid-0.6900s as traders await the key Australia jobs report for December, after taking a U-turn from the highest levels in nearly five months and posting the biggest daily loss in a fortnight the previous day.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD approaches 1.0770 support within weekly bullish channel

EUR/USD approaches 1.0770 support within weekly bullish channel

EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.0790 amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, after refreshing the nine-month high but posting a daily negative. In doing so, the major currency pair remains inside a weekly bullish channel, poking the 50-SMA immediate support as of late.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Bears on the backside, lining up to target $1,880s

Gold: Bears on the backside, lining up to target $1,880s

Gold is holding near $1,900 towards the close for the day. XAU/USD travelled between a low of $1,896.67 and a high of $1,925.94 on the day but fell into the lows despite the US session as a weak US Dollar gained traction on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve speakers.

Gold News

Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550

Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550

Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar. 

Read more

US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses

US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses

A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures