GBP/USD nudging back towards daily lows as Brexit talks take a break

- GBP/USD is back close daily lows after EU Chief Negotiator Barnier announced no deal has been reached just yet.
- Talks have been paused and UK PM Johnson and EU Commission President von der Leyen will discuss the state of play tomorrow.
GBP/USD has sunk back towards lows of the day in the 1.3420s as Brexit deal hopes again wane and USD picks up amid pre-weekend profit-taking. The pair now trades just under 20 pips lower om the day or down slightly more than 0.1%.
Brexit hopes fade
EU Brexit Negotiator Michelle Barnier issued a statement on Twitter saying that after a week of intense negotiations in London, both sides agreed that the conditions for an agreement had not been met, as significant differences on the issues of level playing field, governance and fisheries persists. Barnier added that the two sides agreed to pause talks to allow time for the briefing of principals on the state of negotiations. EU Commission President von der Leyen and UK PM Johnson will discuss that state of play on Saturday, Barnier added.
Whilst markets had been warned by a number of journalists that no deal would be reached on Friday, news that talks had been paused may have triggered some concerns, hence why GBP has slipped further down the G10 performance ranking as market participants head for the door.
However, hopes for a breakthrough this weekend will continue to linger ahead of tomorrow’s conversation between Johnson and von der Leyen. If they do find a compromise and a deal does get signed off this weekend, then markets will likely react with jubilation at the Monday Asia open. However, the French in particular have been making it clear that they do not want any more concessions from the EU side and will veto any deal they do not like.
A deal that is palatable to both the UK and (most of) EU may not be good enough for the French. Overcoming French resistance to aspects of any agreement they don’t like is thus a significant hurdle that ought to tame GBP upside when/if a deal is announced.
USD nurses this week’s losses
Contributing to GBP/USD’s downside in recent trade has been a broad pick up in USD, with the Dollar Index (DXY) recovering back into positive territory on the day, though still remaining subdued well below the 91.00 level.
USD has been slammed this week on the usual dollar bearish cocktail of factors including US fiscal stimulus and vaccine hopes, dovish Fed expectations and an improved 2021 growth outlook. Thus, perhaps it is only right that the buck sees some respite, amid potential profit-taking.
Many analysts still see risks for USD as being tilted towards further downside; Friday’s jobs report makes further Fed action (dovish and USD negative) as well as more fiscal stimulus (risk on so USD negative) more likely.
GBP/USD finds new range
Primarily as a result of an extension of USD weakness, GBP/USD has broken out of its former 1.3300ish-1.3400ish range to find a new range in the 1.3400s to lower 1.3500s at the end of the week. The pair is likely to remain choppy and difficult to trade, but to the downside, the 1.3400 level ought to offer decent support and to the upside, this week’s 1.3539 high is likely to offer some resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles from the highest since 2018 on the Brexit impasse
The GBP/USD roller coaster continues with a downfall below 1.35 after the pair hit a 31-month high of 1.3539 earlier. Brexit talks have yet to yield an agreement. Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend.
EUR/USD battles 1.2150 after disappointing NFP
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
XAU/USD fails to break $1850 and turns to the downside
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1848/oz reaching the highest level since November 23 and then turned to the downside. It bottomed at $1829 and is it about to end the week hovering around $1830.
Dollar downfall explained and what's next for markets
The safe-haven US dollar is hitting multi-month and multi-year lows against its peers while stocks are on fire. What is behind the risk-on rally? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss markets' moving parts as 2020 nears its end.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!