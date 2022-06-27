GBP/USD has gained traction early Monday. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, the pair faces next hurdle at 1.2360.
1.2280 aligns as first support
“GBP/USD is facing next resistance at 1.2360, where the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend is located. In case the pair manages to clear that hurdle, it could target 1.2400 (200-period SMA on the four-hour chart) and 1.2460 (static level, former support).”
“On the flip side, 1.2280 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) aligns as first support before 1.2250 (50-period SMA) and 1.2200 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).”
See: GBP/USD could edge up to the recent highs at 1.24 – ING
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0600 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.0600 during the American trading hours on Monday. Following the mixed data releases, the US Dollar Index extended its slide below 104.00 and fueled the pair's rally in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD reverses direction, reclaims 1.2300
Following a dip below 1.2250 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its course and reclaimed 1.2300. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback helps the pair push higher in the American session as investors assess the latest data releases.
Gold bears gearing up for a breakout
XAUUSD is slowly gaining bearish traction, with sellers now aligned at lower levels. Gold advanced throughout the first half of the day, but trimmed gains and trades near a daily low of $1,820.63, as the dollar gathered momentum ahead of the US opening.
Everything you need to know about Shiba Inu’s Ryoshi Vision rewards before June 29
ShibaSwap, the native decentralized exchange of the Shiba Inu coin project, announced the distribution of Ryoshi Vision rewards within the next 48 to72 hours from June 26, 2022.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!