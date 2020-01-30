GBP/USD: Modestly flat above 1.3000 ahead of BOE

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD traders keenly await the BOE decision amid mixed feelings and data.
  • Concerns surrounding Brexit, China’s coronavirus and Huawei keep the risks high.
  • Expectations of positive surprise, based on the latest data, limit the upside.

GBP/USD remains flat on a daily basis, at 1.3015, while heading into the London open on Thursday. Even if the latest risk-off is weighing on the pair, traders are cautious ahead of the key BOE that has been waited for long.

With the European Union (EU) finally signing the Brexit bill, the regional leaders are preparing for what to do next. The Telegraph said that the UK PM Boris Johnson will be ready to forgo free movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland to keep up his promise of the free UK. It was also mentioned that the European leaders will also use tactics to keep up the pressure during the post-Brexit trade talks. As per the news, the talks will have to make concessions over our fishing rights for access to EU financial markets and that the EU judge should have the final say over any trade disputes with Britain.

Elsewhere, the US is exerting pressure on the UK policymakers to rethink their plans to allow China’s Huawei the key position in the country’s 5G network developments.

On the other hand, China’s coronavirus regains market attention as the death toll reaches 170 and forecasts spread that the dragon nation will refresh 20-year low due to the epidemic. Also contributing to the market’s risk-off could the US-China trade tension as the White House has recently denied helping China over tariffs even if coronavirus weighs on its GDP.

With this, the US 10-year treasury yields drop the fresh lows since October 09, 2019, whereas stocks in Asia keep the losses.

Looking forward, the BOE bears 50/50 chances of announcing a rate cut. “The central bank is expected to keep rates on hold, although at least one more MPC is expected to vote in favor of a rate cut. However, there’s a good chance than more than one policymaker adding his voice to the current 2 members in favor of a cut. Governor Carney’s speech will be closely scrutinized afterward. Anyway, things don’t look good for the Pound, with Brexit scheduled for Friday,” says FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.

Following that, the preliminary reading of US Q4 GDP will be in the spotlight. The growth rate of the world’s largest economy is likely to stabilize around 2.1%. However, the latest Fed meeting cited downside risk and suggested to stay prepared for surprises.

Technical Analysis

A multi-week-old support line near 1.2980 and 21-day SMA, at 1.3070 now, becomes the key levels for the pair traders to watch.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3016
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.3015
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3066
Daily SMA50 1.3062
Daily SMA100 1.286
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3032
Previous Daily Low 1.2989
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3005
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3016
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2969
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2949
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3055
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3078

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Decent bounce from 1.10 still elusive, German data eyed

EUR/USD: Decent bounce from 1.10 still elusive, German data eyed

EUR/USD's defense of 1.10 has so far failed to entice bulls. A notable bounce looks likely, courtesy of the dovish Federal Reserve. However, dismal German employment and inflation data would weaken recovery prospects.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Modestly flat above 1.3000 ahead of BOE

GBP/USD: Modestly flat above 1.3000 ahead of BOE

GBP/USD remains almost unchanged on a daily basis above 1.3000 while heading into the London open on Thursday. Even if the latest risk-off is weighing on the pair, traders are cautious ahead of the key BOE base rate decision.

GBP/USD News

Coronavirus Facts: The Fact is, We Don't Know What the Facts Are

Coronavirus Facts: The Fact is, We Don't Know What the Facts Are

The number of deaths and thus the reported death rates from the coronavirus are more than a bit suspect. I wish to emphasize a statement I made earlier today in Growing Number Airlines Suspend Flights to China.

Read more

Gold: On its way to $1,582/83 resistance confluence

Gold: On its way to $1,582/83 resistance confluence

Gold prices are benefiting from increased anxiety over China's coronavirus. The bullion bounced-off the 38.2% Fib level of its fall from January 08 to 14. However, the three-week-old falling trend line, 61.8% of Fib around $1,582/83 will likely question the latest recovery.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures