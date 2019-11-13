GBP/USD: Modestly changed below 21-day SMA ahead of UK CPI

- GBP/USD looks for direction amid a lack of fresh catalysts from the UK.
- The shrinking gap between the Tory and the Labor leadership in December polls join pressure on the UK PM to release Russian meddling report.
While the absence of major catalysts from the UK has recently tamed the GBP/USD pair’s moves, market’s fear ahead of the key data/events also contributes to the latest inactivity. The cable seesaws around 1.2850 during pre-London open on Wednesday.
Following the mixed readings of British employment details, the GBP/USD pair witnessed another negative in the form of the pressure on the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson to release a report concerning the Russian meddling in 2016 Brexit referendum. The fresh push can be ascertained with the UK Mirror’s story quoting anonymous witness that alleges Russian PM Vladimir Putin of deploying online trolls to deepen political strife in the UK.
Elsewhere, the trade concerns between the United States (US) and China are getting grave with the Trump administration pushing for a successful phase one talks by indirectly threatening to increase tariffs on the failure to do so. Further, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers have been quite upbeat off-late and add strength to the US dollar (USD).
Prices now await October month Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the UK ahead of watching over the US CPI for the same month as well the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. While the US inflation numbers are less likely to deviate, the Fed Chair will be closely observed to confirm the recent optimism among the policymakers.
On the other hand, the UK CPI could weaken to 1.6% versus 1.7% prior on YoY basis while likely declining to -0.1% from +0.1% earlier on the MoM basis. Analysts at the TD Securities said, “We look for CPI to slip from 1.8% y/y in September to 1.5% in October (mkt 1.6%), in line with the BoE's forecast from the November MPR. The entire deceleration in inflation is due to energy prices; household energy prices will be affected by the OFGEM cap, while fuel prices are also likely to decline a bit on a y/y basis. Stripping out the volatility, we're looking for core CPI to hold steady at 1.7% y/y (mkt 1.7%).”
Technical Analysis
A Doji candle on the daily chart and a downward sloping trading formation since late-October keep the cable bears hopeful unless prices rally beyond 1.3000 round-figure.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2849
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2877
|Daily SMA50
|1.2586
|Daily SMA100
|1.2455
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2874
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2815
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2943
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2838
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.282
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2788
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2939
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1000 ahead of key data, Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD off four-week lows but downside risks persist. USD/CNY’s rise amid trade uncertainty could limit the EUR bulls. The focus stays on Eurozone Industrial Production, US CPI and Powell’s testimony.
GBP/USD: Modestly changed below 21-day SMA ahead of UK CPI
While the absence of major catalysts from the UK has recently tamed the GBP/USD pair’s moves, the market’s fear ahead of the key data/events also contributes to the latest inactivity. The Cable seesaws around 1.2850 during pre-London open on Wednesday.
USD/JPY supported at 10-DMA amid risk-off, eyes US CPI, Powell
USD/JPY bounced-off the10-DMA support near 108.85 and regained the 109 handle, despite the risk-off action in the Asian equities and US equity futures amid trade deal uncertainty. The bulls seem to have found some support from higher US Treasury yields.
Gold fails to hold on to recovery amid USD strength, trade woes
Although pessimism surrounding the US trade relations with China and the EU, coupled with Hong Kong protests, favored Gold to bounce off multi-month lows on Tue, prices are again under pressure while taking rounds to $1,458 during today’s Asian session.
Chairman Powell before Congress: Praising the economy and rebutting the President
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will repeat in Congress the monetary policy message he delivered after the October 30th FOMC meeting, the US economy is in a good place in the 11th year of the country’s longest expansion.