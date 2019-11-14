GBP/USD may find it hard to advance amid fierce resistance — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has been losing some ground as the US dollar advanced, and its path to the upside may now be blocked.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the pound faces fierce resistance at the area between 1.2835 to 1.2848, which is a dense cluster of levels including the Bollinger Band one-hour Middle, the Simple Moving Average 100-15m, the SMA 200-15m, the SMA 50-1h, the SMA 10-4h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the BB 4h-Middle, the SMA 5-one-day, and more.
Higher, the next cap is close. At 1.2881, cable may meet the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and the Bollinger Band one-day Middle.
Looking down, support awaits at 1.2722, which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-week Support 1 and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
All in all, the path of least resistance is to the downside.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pops and drops post-upbeat German Q3 GDP
The EUR/USD pair jumped-off monthly lows at 1.0994 and regained the 1.10 handle in a knee-jerk reaction to upbeat German Q3 GDP growth numbers. But the bulls appear to lack follow-through, as the rates now reverse the spike.
GBP/USD lingers over trade/political news, UK Retail Sales in focus
Optimism surrounding the UK’s political plays confronts the broad US dollar (USD) strength ahead of the British Retail Sales data for October. That said, the GBP/USD pair hovers below 1.2850 while heading into the London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY off lows, still in the red below 109.00 handle
US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Weaker Chinese macro data helped offset softer Japanese GDP growth print. Investors look forward to Fedspeaks for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Gold: Trade/political uncertainty keep traders guessing ahead of a busy day
Not only a lack of clear signal concerning the US-Sino trade deal but the inability of the global policymakers to provide any direct hints for future monetary actions also confuse markets.
German Third Quarter GDP Preview: Improving sentiment will limit recession
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have contracted 0.1% in the third quarter as it did in the second. Annual GDP in the third quarter will rise 0.9% from 2018 after a flat second quarter.