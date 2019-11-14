GBP/USD may find it hard to advance amid fierce resistance — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has been losing some ground as the US dollar advanced, and its path to the upside may now be blocked.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the pound faces fierce resistance at the area between 1.2835 to 1.2848, which is a dense cluster of levels including the Bollinger Band one-hour Middle, the Simple Moving Average 100-15m, the SMA 200-15m, the SMA 50-1h, the SMA 10-4h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the BB 4h-Middle, the SMA 5-one-day, and more.

Higher, the next cap is close. At 1.2881, cable may meet the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and the Bollinger Band one-day Middle.

Looking down, support awaits at 1.2722, which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-week Support 1 and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.

All in all, the path of least resistance is to the downside.

This is how it looks on the tool:

Confluence Detector

The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.

This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.

Learn more about Technical Confluence