GBP/USD loses 1.3200 as Omicron fears escalate

- GBP/USD extends losses, with 1.3200 at risk amid intensifying risk-off trades.
- Uncertainties around Omicron restrictions in the UK pound the pound.
- USD fails to benefit from risk-off flows, as Treasury yields sink across the curve.
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3200, meandering near daily lows, as the sentiment around the pound remains weighed down by the growing uncertainties surrounding the Omicron covid variant-induced restrictions in the UK.
The latest selling wave was triggered by the comments from the UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, citing that he cannot guarantee further restrictions, as the Kingdom nears the festive period.
Meanwhile, Germany and France have already imposed border control for travelers from the UK. Britain reported 82,886 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,361,387. Out of these 82,886 cases, 12,133 were Omicron infections.
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to announce on Monday whether social mixing will be curtailed over the Christmas period.
On the latest Brexit update, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is likely to take over negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol following the dramatic resignation of David Frost. Frost stepped down, blaming the “current direction of travel” of the PM’s party.
Looking ahead, the Omicron stats from the UK will continue to impact the GBP valuation amid a sparse calendar. Meanwhile, the risk-off flows will continue to boost the US Treasuries while weighing heavily on the yields, which will eventually cap the dollar’s bullish potential. Although, Javid’s announcement and Brexit news will play a bigger role on cable’s trades on Monday.
GBP/USD: Technical levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3196
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3283
|Daily SMA50
|1.3482
|Daily SMA100
|1.3613
|Daily SMA200
|1.3768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3235
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3374
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3172
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3166
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3374
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3409
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
