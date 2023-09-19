GBP/USD languishes near multi-month low, consolidates in a range below 1.2400 mark

- GBP/USD continues with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery from a multi-month low.
- Expectations that the BoE is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle act as a headwind for the pair.
- Subdued USD price action helps limit the downside ahead of FOMC and BoE meetings this week.
The GBP/USD pair extends its consolidative price moves for the second successive day on Tuesday and remains confined in a range below the 1.2400 mark during the Asian session. Spot prices, meanwhile, languish near the lowest level since June touched last week and the lack of buying interest suggests that the path of least resistance is to the downside.
The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of diminishing odds for more aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE), though subdued US Dollar (USD) demand lends some support to the GBP/USD pair. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey had told lawmakers recently that the central bank is now "much nearer" to ending its run of interest rate increases. This, along with reviving recession fears and signs that the UK labour market is cooling, might put pressure on the BoE to pause its rate-hiking cycle.
The USD, on the other hand, remains on the defensive below a more than six-month peak set last week and turns out to be a key factor holding back traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the GBP/USD pair. Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risks – the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday and the BoE meeting on Thursday. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting.
Market participants, however, seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and have been pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. Hence, the focus will be the Fed's so-called ‘dot plot’ and inflation expectations. Apart from this, investors will closely scrutinise Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference for cues about the future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
The attention will then turn to the pivotal BoE decision on Thursday. The UK central bank is all but certain to raise its benchmark interest rates by 25 bps to 5.5%, which would mark the highest level since 2007. Financial markets, however, hold the view that the streak of rises in borrowing costs since December 2021 is in its last days. This might continue to undermine the Streling. Apart from this, elevated US bond yields should act as a tailwind for the Greenback and contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful recovery move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2382
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2383
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2559
|Daily SMA50
|1.2723
|Daily SMA100
|1.2652
|Daily SMA200
|1.2433
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.241
|Previous Daily Low
|1.237
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2548
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2379
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2395
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2348
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2325
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2446
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday. Disappointing housing data from the US weighed on the market sentiment, helping the US Dollar stage a rebound and causing the pair to start pushing lower.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2400 amid cautious market stance
GBP/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2400 after spending the early European session above that level. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by falling US stocks, provide a boost to the USD and weighs on the pair ahead of the key central bank events.
Gold retreats toward $1,930 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and retreated toward $1,930 after rising to the $1,940 area earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.3% in the early American session and didn't allow XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action
XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.
$1 billion convertible senior notes send NIO shares tumbling
Nio (NIO) stock has dropped 5.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday following the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) upstart’s announcement of $1 billion in senior convertible notes.