GBP/USD jumps back closer to session tops, around mid-1.2500s post-BoE

- The British pound gained some traction in reaction to the BoE policy decision.
- The BoE leaves rates unchanged and expands QE program by £100 billion.
- Sliding US bond yields undermined the greenback and remained supportive.
The GBP/USD pair has managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground and moved back closer to session tops, post-BoE.
The pair extended this week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The intraday downfall took along some short-term trading stops near the key 1.2500 psychological mark and dragged the pair to multi-day lows.
The pair, however, attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2475 region and gained some traction after the Bank of England (BoE) announced its policy decision. As was widely expected, the BoE left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1% and increase the size of its quantitative easing program by £100 billion.
The outcome seemed to have disappointed some analysts, expecting a larger increase in the QE amid concerns about the economic outlook. This, in turn, prompted some short-covering move around the British pound and contributed to the GBP/USD pair's strong intraday bounce of around 70 pips from the daily swing lows.
This coupled with the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling bias, amid a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, might assist the pair to capitalize on its the momentum. Some follow-through buying beyond the daily swing highs, around the 1.2565 region, will set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.2600 mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2499
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1.2556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.249
|Daily SMA50
|1.2428
|Daily SMA100
|1.2526
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2589
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2511
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2541
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2593
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2671
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: BOE expands QE by £100 billion, GBP/USD rises
The Bank of England was projected to boost its bond-buying scheme by around £100 billion, as it did. Rates unchanged by unanimous vote. Expansion of QE voted in favor by 8 out of 9 members. Pound on the rise. Live
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Gold: Up little around $1728-30 area, bullish bias intact
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range below the $1730 level.
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.