GBP/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.3700 amid escalating Brexit concerns

  • GBP/USD off two-week lows, downside risks prevail below 1.3700.
  • Brexit concerns escalate amid the UK-French fishing row, weighs on the pound.
  • USD holds firmer amid hawkish Fed’s expectations, BOE likely to hint at rate hikes.

GBP/USD is under pressure below 1.3700, trying to find its feet after Friday’s severe blow. The bears retain control amid a broadly stronger US dollar and looming Brexit risks.

The US dollar index continues to hold the higher ground near two-week tops amid rising expectations of a sooner-than-expected Fed rate hike, as Friday’s PCE Price Index accelerated to 4.4% YoY in September vs. 4.2% previous.

The same is being reflected in the Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year rates up 1.50% so far. This week, markets have fully priced in that the Fed will announce a tapering of its bond-buying.

Brexit in focus

Meanwhile, growing Brexit concerns will continue to undermine the British currency amid an escalating row over fishing rights between the UK and France. Over the weekend, French President Emmanuel Macron said the row was “a test” of the UK’s “credibility”, in a Financial Times (FT) interview.

Separately, the head of the French ports of Calais and Boulogne, Jean-Marc Puissesseau warned, “It will be a drama, it will be a disaster.”

Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, said, “he is concerned the (UK) Government will refuse to engage with (Northern Ireland) proposals put forward by Brussels.” 

Gear up for a big week, the pair will likely remain confined within a narrow, with all eyes on the Fed and BOE policy decision while Friday’s NFP release will also hog the limelight. In the meantime, traders will take cues from the UK Final Manufacturing PMI and the US ISM Manufacturing index.

GBP/USD: Technical levels to consider

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3681
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.3687
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3698
Daily SMA50 1.3715
Daily SMA100 1.3781
Daily SMA200 1.3852
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3801
Previous Daily Low 1.3668
Previous Weekly High 1.3829
Previous Weekly Low 1.3668
Previous Monthly High 1.3834
Previous Monthly Low 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3719
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.375
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3637
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3586
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3504
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3769
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3851
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3902

 

 

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1550, eyes on yearly low

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1550, eyes on yearly low

EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.1550 amid holiday-thinned light trading. The US dollar holds onto recent gains amid firmer Treasury yields. The market mood remains tepid amid Fed tapering bets and EU-US peace over steel and aluminum tariffs. ISM Manufacturing PMI eyed.

EUR/USD News

Gold remains stuck in range around $1785 ahead of US ISM

Gold remains stuck in range around $1785 ahead of US ISM

Gold gained some positive traction on Monday and moved away from over one-week lows. Worries about the risk of stagflation turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the metal. The uptick lacked bullish conviction heading into this week’s key central bank event risks.

Gold News

Crypto markets prepare to revisit crucial support floors

Crypto markets prepare to revisit crucial support floors

The mid-term outlook for the big crypto and crypto markets seems to be hedged on a downswing that will help form a base for the upcoming rally.

Read more

Can AMC results be a blockbuster?

Can AMC results be a blockbuster?

AMC is set to release earnings on Monday, Nov 1. Given the huge retail interest in AMC, those results will be closely watched. Growth figures will obviously be huge given the comparison versus last year's pandemic numbers. 

Read more

