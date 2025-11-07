TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3150 as US shutdown dampens households’ sentiment

  • GBP/USD rises 0.10% after rebounding from session lows amid a cautious Fed tone and US data lull.
  • Fed Vice Chair Jefferson says rate cuts should proceed slowly as policy nears neutral amid shutdown data gaps.
  • US consumer sentiment drops to 50.3, and the White House warns GDP could shrink up to 1.5%.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3150 as US shutdown dampens households’ sentiment
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/USD clings to minimal gains on Friday amid the lack of economic data releases in the UK, as markets digest scarce economic data amid the ongoing US government shutdown. The pair trades at 1.3148, up 0.10% after hitting a daily low of 1.3095.

Sterling edges higher as Dollar steadies; weak US sentiment data and Fed comments cap market optimism

The Greenback has recovered some ground during the week, yet it remains poised to end with losses of 0.27%, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies. The DXY is at 99.45 after hitting a six-month high at 100.36.

Federal Reserve (Fed) officials crossed the wires on Friday. The Vice Chair Philip Jeffferson said that “The Fed should proceed slowly with further rate cuts as policy approaches the neutral rate.” He commented that his approach would be meeting by meeting and cited “a potential lack of government data due to the shutdown.”

On Friday, the University of Michigan revealed that Consumer Sentiment in November plunged to 50.3 from 53.6 in October. The survey noted that “With the federal government shutdown dragging on for over a month, consumers are now expressing worries about potential negative consequences for the economy.“

Inflation expectations for a one-year period rose to 4.7% from 4.6% and for a five-year period dipped from 3.9% to 3.6%.

The White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett told CNN that the shutdown is hurting the economy more than they expected, anticipating a reduction of 1 to 1.5% in GDP growth this quarter.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

GBP/USD technical picture points to a slight recovery, but the downtrend is intact after the pair tumbled below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3261. Bullish momentum picked up shows the RSI, but buyers must clear 1.3200 and reclaim the 200-day SMA, if they would like to take control back. Conversely, further weakness clears the path to test the current week’s low of 1.3020 ahead of the 1.3000 mark.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.39%-0.16%-0.57%0.42%1.14%2.06%-0.03%
EUR0.39%0.23%-0.12%0.81%1.52%2.46%0.36%
GBP0.16%-0.23%-0.52%0.58%1.29%2.22%0.13%
JPY0.57%0.12%0.52%0.97%1.71%2.64%0.68%
CAD-0.42%-0.81%-0.58%-0.97%0.65%1.61%-0.44%
AUD-1.14%-1.52%-1.29%-1.71%-0.65%0.92%-1.14%
NZD-2.06%-2.46%-2.22%-2.64%-1.61%-0.92%-2.05%
CHF0.03%-0.36%-0.13%-0.68%0.44%1.14%2.05%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trades close to recent tops around 1.1580

EUR/USD trades close to recent tops around 1.1580

EUR/USD is holding its ground and edging closer to the key 1.1600 level as the week wraps up. The pair’s rebound has gathered momentum thanks to continued weakness in the US Dollar, which came under extra pressure after the preliminary U-Mich Consumer Sentiment reading fell short of expectations for November.

GBP/USD flirts with multi-day highs near 1.3160

GBP/USD flirts with multi-day highs near 1.3160

GBP/USD has turned higher, climbing to fresh weekly highs above 1.3160 on Friday. Cable’s strong rebound comes as the US Dollar loses further momentum following a disappointing round of US data releases.

Gold looks bid around the $4,000 region

Gold looks bid around the $4,000 region

Gold is holding onto its daily gains near the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week. The yellow metal’s recovery has been supported by a softer Greenback and a widespread pullback in US Treasury yields.

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin trades above $0.1600 on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers