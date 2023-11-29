- US economy growth for Q3 was reported at 5.2%, above forecasts, indicating robust investment but reduced household spending.
- Federal Reserve officials are divided on future monetary policy, with some suggesting a more dovish approach.
- GBP/USD pair's outlook remains bullish in light of recent comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller, suggesting the possibility of rate cuts.
The British Pound (GBP) clings to minimal gains vs. the Greenback (USD) in the mid-North American session after data from the United States (US) showed the economy remains resilient and growing above trend. Nevertheless, some Federal Reserve (Fed) officials remained dovish, while investors began to price in a dovish Fed. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2703, slightly above the 1.2700 figure.
Pound Sterling remains underpinned by expectations for more than 100 bps of rate cuts by the Fed in 2024
Before Wall Street opened, a report by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed the US economy grew faster than the 5.0% expected, rising by 5.2% in Q3, above the second quarter's 2.1%. The data showed investment picked up while households cut expenses, which could pave the way for a slower reading in the next quarter. Even though the country grows above trend, Fed policymakers split views of policy sufficiently restrictive or keeping the door open for rate increases.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he sees slower growth and declining inflation pressures within the current monetary policy stance. Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin expressed skepticism about inflation, reaching the Fed's target and keeping the option of higher interest rates open.
Across the Atlantic, the Pound Sterling failed to gain traction after UK consumer credit data showed that British increased the pace of borrowing by the most in five years, along with hawkish comments of the Bank of England’s (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, who said the “will do what it takes” to get inflation to its 2% target.
Given the backdrop, the GBP/USD must likely remain bullish after yesterday’s remarks of Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who opened the door for rate cuts. Since then, money market interest rate futures foresee 115 bps of rate cuts by the Fed next year, higher than yesterday morning’s 85 bps. That said, if the major stays above 1.2700, a challenge of 1.2800 is on the cards.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After printing a multi-month high at 1.2733, the GBP/USD retreated below the 1.2700 figure, opening the door for a pullback. As of writing, the pair is forming a ‘doji,’ suggesting indecision amongst traders. Furthermore, a daily close below 1.2690 could exacerbate a pullback to the November 28 low of 1.2606, ahead of the 1.2600 figure. A bullish scenario is seen if buyers lift the exchange rate above 1.2700 and achieve a daily close above that level. The following critical resistance level to test will be 1.2733, followed by the 1.2800 mark.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2698
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2408
|Daily SMA50
|1.2276
|Daily SMA100
|1.2494
|Daily SMA200
|1.2461
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2715
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2607
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2674
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2846
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1000 as Dollar stabilizes
EUR/USD is falling on Wednesday after reaching earlier new monthly highs above 1.1000. The pair has found support at 1.0960 and is consolidating around 1.0970 as the US Dollar stabilizes. Despite risk appetite in the market, the DXY is up, supported by US economic data.
GBP/USD finds support at 1.2660, stays near 1.2700
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2700, remaining unchanged for the day after experiencing a modest retreat from the three-month high it reached at 1.2732. The pair's upside was limited by a modest recovery of the US Dollar Index.
Gold hovers around $2,040 after batch of encouraging data
Gold price (XAU/USD) retains most of its recent gains and changes hands at around $2,040 a troy ounce. Recent data showed easing inflationary pressures in the US and Germany, while US Q3 growth was upwardly revised.
MATIC whales on a buying spree, Polygon’s native token could extend gains
MATIC, an Ethereum scaling token, noted a considerable increase in accumulation by large wallet investors in the network. Whales holding between 10 million and 100 million added $90 million worth of MATIC tokens in a two-week timeframe.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA heads higher for fifth straight week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is advancing on Wednesday, in what is so far its fifth straight week of gains. US third-quarter GDP was revised upward, stoking stock market excitement. US Treasury yields continued to fall.