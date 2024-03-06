GBP/USD holds below the 1.2700 mark ahead of Fed's Powell testimony

The GBP/USD pair holds below the 1.2700 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The downtick of the pair is backed by the renewed US Dollar (USD). Later on Wednesday, the UK S&P Global Construction PMI and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jerome Powell’s testimony will be in the spotlight. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2695, losing 0.08% on the day. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that he expects the first interest rate cut from the Fed, scheduled for the third quarter, will be followed by a pause in the subsequent meeting to evaluate the impact of the policy adjustment on the economy. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, financial markets have priced in 3.0% odds of a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut at the FOMC meeting in March. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday reported that US Services PMI slipped to 52.6 in February from 53.4 in January. The figures came in weaker than the expectation of 53.0. On the other hand, the UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt spoke at the Spring budget and cut national insurance by 2p in his budget on Wednesday. Apart from this, investors anticipate the Bank of England (BoE) to start cutting interest rates in August when inflation is expected to return to the 2% target before increasing again. Later on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak before Congress for his semiannual testimony on Wednesday. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday will be the highlight for this week , which is forecast to add 200,000 jobs in February. Traders will take cues from the events and find trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

