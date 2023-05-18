- GBP/USD extends its fall, hitting a three-week low of around 1.2397 amid the fading fear of a possible US default and buoyant market sentiment.
- The robust US labor market report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and an unexpected Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index recovery apply downward pressure on the pair.
- Bank of England speakers suggest a gradual and predictable approach to Quantitative Tightening, providing little support for the Pound.
GBP/USD prolongs its falls past the 1.2400 figure, reaching a new three-week low at around 1.2397, as the Pound Sterling takes a hit, taking advantage of a light economic calendar in the United Kingdom (UK). Fears of a possible default in the United States (US) are fading, as talks between US Congress leaders and the White House showed hope that an agreement would emerge before June 1. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2423 after hitting a daily high of 1.2492.
Positive US labor market and fading default fears weighed on the GBP
US equities are trading mixed, though earlier it rode a wave of optimism, posting gains due to a buoyant market atmosphere. Discussions regarding the US debt ceiling remain ongoing, underscored by recent statements from US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy stressed the critical need for an agreement this week, reiterating the urgency for Congress to vote to avert a potential default in the forthcoming week.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released a robust labor market report. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 13 recorded a lower-than-expected rise of 242K, a noticeable drop from the previous week’s 254K. It’s noteworthy, however, that the prior week’s figures were somewhat distorted due to fraudulent claims reported in Massachusetts.
In the meantime, although negative, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index outperformed expectations, with the index dropping to -10.4, better than the anticipated fall of -19.8, and showed a significant recovery from April’s dismal -31.3. This upturn primarily stems from a rebound in new orders, despite a decline in the employment component and a rise in the price gauge. The increase in producer prices might discourage the Federal Reserve (Fed) from putting its tightening cycle on hold.
Following the release of the data, the GBP/USD dropped from around 1.2440s. The pair fell sharply toward its weekly low before reclaiming the 1.2400 figure. The greenback continued to rise in the day, as shown by the US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s performance against a basket of six currencies; it is up 0.66%, at 103.541, eyeing a test of the 2017 high oat 103.820.
Regarding the central bank speakers, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said that data this time does not support skipping rate hikes at the next meeting, adding that the Fed has not made the progress we need on inflation.
Meanwhile, the UK economic docket featured Bank of England’s (BoE) speakers, who commented that Quantitative Tightening (QT) would be gradual, predictable, and not an active policy instrument. They added that it has some economic effects but is fairly small. BoE’s Michael Ramsden said, “We’re probably going to have several years to go for QT.”
GBP/USD Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2406
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|1.2487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2519
|Daily SMA50
|1.2393
|Daily SMA100
|1.2263
|Daily SMA200
|1.1966
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.251
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2422
|Previous Weekly High
|1.268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2384
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2524
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold.