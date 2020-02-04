GBP/USD has more room to the downside after the downfall— Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has fallen sharply as the EU and UK seem far apart on a post-Brexit agreement. How is the currency pair technically positioned?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that pound/dollar has support at 1.2955, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band 4h-Lower, the previous monthly low, and the BB one-day Lower.
If it loses that line, the next cushions are weak. The next noteworthy support line is at 1.2901, which is where the 100-day Simple Moving Average meets the Pivot Point one-week Support 2.
Resistance is robust. At 1.3036 we find the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, and the SMA 100-15m.
Further above, GBP/USD faces major resistance at the 1.3063 to 1.3077 range. The dense cluster includes the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the BB one-day Middle, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the SMA 5-one-day, the SMA 200-4h, the SMA 100-1h, and more.
All in all, the path of least resistance is down.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 amid coronavirus headlines, USD strength
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, consolidating its losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues raging, taking a human and economic toll. The dollar remains bid after upbeat data on Monday.
GBP/USD slips below 1.30 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has resumed its falls after the EU and the UK laid out different views for post-Brexit relations, raising the odds of no deal. UK Construction PMI is next.
Forex Today: China coronavirus damage shrugged off by markets, RBA boosts AUD, pound licks wounds
Coronavirus: The number of infections has topped 20,000 and a second death has been confirmed out of mainland China. President Xi Jinping has warned that social stability could be at risk while Beijing is mulling lowering growth forecasts.
WTI: Off 13-month low, death cross on monthly chart
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading above $50.50, having dropped to a 13-month low of $49.68 in early Asia. The black gold is witnessing a corrective bounce at press time. OPEC is considering to deepen oil output cuts.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.