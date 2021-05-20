The UK has taken additional major steps towards reopening its economy. Supported by the success of the vaccination program, economists at ANZ Bank now expect GDP will grow by 6.2% this year and 5.3% next. They expect that the Bank of England will cut weekly quantitative easing (QE) purchases further in Q3. Regarding the pound, cable is forecast to rise gradually within the framework of DXY weakness.
See: GBP/USD set to drop below the 1.40 mark later in the year – Rabobank
BoE to reduce QE further, GBP outlook positive
“Following the release of Q1 GDP data (-1.5% QoQ), we have updated our UK recovery profile to better reflect the timing of the re-opening. In absolute terms, we make no material change to our end 2022 GDP estimate. However, the important nuance is that the UK can now close the output gap sooner. We now expect GDP will return to pre-pandemic levels by the middle of 2022 and forecast growth at 6.2% this year and 5.3% next.”
“If, as we expect, the economy continues to recover, we think the BoE will reduce QE further in Q3. However, it will be much more patient in raising interest rates, and we do not anticipate any adjustment to the bank rate over our forecast horizon to the end of 2022. The BoE will look through base effects, high commodity prices and bottlenecks on the CPI.”
“Within the framework of expected USD weakness, we anticipate further GBP appreciation and our 12-month forecast remains 1.50.”
“Some constitutional issues could unsettle sterling’s path. The new Scottish Parliament is pro-independence, and the SNP has pledged that it will hold another referendum within the first half of the new Parliament. Major issues with implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol are unresolved, while the effects of Brexit on financial services, FDI and labour force growth have yet to become clear.”
“Whilst we are constructive on the pound’s prospects, price action has the potential to be volatile in coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
Gold looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy