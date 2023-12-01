GBP/USD: Further losses likely below 1.2600 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: Yesterday (30 Nov, spot at 1.2695), we noted that despite GBP rising to a high of 1.2733 on Wednesday, “upward momentum has not increased much.” However, we were of the view that “there is room for it to advance to 1.2745 before the risk of a pullback increases.” We did not anticipate GBP to drop to a low of 1.2604. The low was just a few pips above our ‘strong support’ level of 1.2600. Upward momentum is beginning to wane. In order to revive the flagging momentum, GBP must break and stay above 1.2690 in the next couple of days. Otherwise, a breach of 1.2600 will not be surprising and would mean that GBP is likely to pullback in the coming days.

24-hour view: We expected GBP to trade in a range of 1.2655/1.2720 yesterday. However, after rising to a high of 1.2710, GBP dropped to a low of 1.2604. Despite the decline, there is no clear increase in downward momentum. Today, we continue to expect GBP to trade in a range, likely between 1.2600 and 1.2690.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.